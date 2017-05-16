Let's 'deskercise'!

By Olga Hays | May 16, 2017
Let's 'deskercise'!

The negative effects of prolonged sitting on our health have been well-documented. Our sedentary lifestyles are responsible for increased risks of obesity and heart disease, and can cause back pain, leg cramps and poor posture, as well as loss of muscles and bone strength.

Even if you engage in the recommended 30 to 60 minutes of exercise per day, research suggests that you are probably still not getting enough movement in your day to counteract the harmful effects of sitting too much.

The good news is that by adding a little extra activity into your day, you can protect your health and actually reverse or reduce health risks associated with being sedentary. Try these easy exercises to keep you moving.

Let's deskercise

View the printable version of this infographic.

If you have any health concerns, please consult with your doctor prior to doing these exercises.

Olga Hays

Olga Hays

Author

Olga Hays is a wellness promotion specialist for Sharp Best Health and a Sharp Health News contributor.

Related topics

You might also like:

Fitness trends for the new year
10 ways to crush your fitness goals

Choosing a fitness plan doesn’t require fancy clothes or equipment, or even a gym membership.

Woman washing vegetables, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms
Top 10 tips for health and wellness

These wellness tips can help boost your immunity and your mood.

Making New Year’s health and fitness resolutions stick

Exercise instructor Brian Lehner shares tips for setting — and keeping — your wellness goals.

Get the best of Sharp Health News in your inbox

Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.

Sign up