The negative effects of prolonged sitting on our health have been well-documented. Our sedentary lifestyles are responsible for increased risks of obesity and heart disease, and can cause back pain, leg cramps and poor posture, as well as loss of muscles and bone strength.

Even if you engage in the recommended 30 to 60 minutes of exercise per day, research suggests that you are probably still not getting enough movement in your day to counteract the harmful effects of sitting too much.

The good news is that by adding a little extra activity into your day, you can protect your health and actually reverse or reduce health risks associated with being sedentary. Try these easy exercises to keep you moving.

View the printable version of this infographic.

If you have any health concerns, please consult with your doctor prior to doing these exercises.