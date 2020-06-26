Make-your-own giant bubbles (recipe)

By The Health News Team | June 26, 2020
It’s summer in San Diego, a time (for kids) usually filled with zoo trips, playground parties and action-packed travel. But thanks to COVID-19, summer 2020 requires a bit more imagination and creativity.

For many parents, finding kid-friendly activities at or close to home can be a challenge, so it’s time to bring on the bubbles. This easy recipe lets you skip the novelty stores and make giant bubbles that are sure to impress. Just mix, dip and enjoy hours of entertainment.

Homemade Giant Bubbles

Glycerin can be found at most pharmacies or ordered online.

Ingredients

  • 6 cups water

  • 1/2 cup cornstarch

  • 1/2 cup dish detergent

  • 1 tablespoon baking powder

  • 1 tablespoon glycerin

  • 2 drinking straws

  • 6 to 8 feet of yarn

Directions

1

Step 1

In a large bowl, combine water and cornstarch, stirring well until dissolved. Add remaining ingredients. Mix gently to avoid creating excess froth.

2

Step 2

Allow bubble mixture to sit for at least 1 hour before using, stirring occasionally when you see the cornstarch settling to the bottom. (It is normal for cornstarch to settle, and will not affect the quality of the bubbles.)

3

Step 3

To make your own bubble wand, thread yarn through the drinking straws and tie a knot. Slide the straws so they are opposite each other and create a rectangular shape with the yarn. Use the two straws as handles for your wand.

4

Step 4

Pour the bubble mixture into a wide plate. Dip the wand into the mixture, open it wide and move it throughout the air to form bubbles.

