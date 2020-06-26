How to treat mild COVID-19 symptoms at home
From over-the-counter to antiviral medications, learn how to manage COVID-19 and the flu at home.
It’s summer in San Diego, a time (for kids) usually filled with zoo trips, playground parties and action-packed travel. But thanks to COVID-19, summer 2020 requires a bit more imagination and creativity.
For many parents, finding kid-friendly activities at or close to home can be a challenge, so it’s time to bring on the bubbles. This easy recipe lets you skip the novelty stores and make giant bubbles that are sure to impress. Just mix, dip and enjoy hours of entertainment.
Glycerin can be found at most pharmacies or ordered online.
6 cups water
1/2 cup cornstarch
1/2 cup dish detergent
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 tablespoon glycerin
2 drinking straws
6 to 8 feet of yarn
In a large bowl, combine water and cornstarch, stirring well until dissolved. Add remaining ingredients. Mix gently to avoid creating excess froth.
Allow bubble mixture to sit for at least 1 hour before using, stirring occasionally when you see the cornstarch settling to the bottom. (It is normal for cornstarch to settle, and will not affect the quality of the bubbles.)
To make your own bubble wand, thread yarn through the drinking straws and tie a knot. Slide the straws so they are opposite each other and create a rectangular shape with the yarn. Use the two straws as handles for your wand.
Pour the bubble mixture into a wide plate. Dip the wand into the mixture, open it wide and move it throughout the air to form bubbles.
From over-the-counter to antiviral medications, learn how to manage COVID-19 and the flu at home.
A stuffy nose and clogged sinuses are no fun. Some say sinus massages can offer congestion relief.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.