It’s summer in San Diego, a time (for kids) usually filled with zoo trips, playground parties and action-packed travel. But thanks to COVID-19, summer 2020 requires a bit more imagination and creativity.

For many parents, finding kid-friendly activities at or close to home can be a challenge, so it’s time to bring on the bubbles. This easy recipe lets you skip the novelty stores and make giant bubbles that are sure to impress. Just mix, dip and enjoy hours of entertainment.

Homemade Giant Bubbles

Glycerin can be found at most pharmacies or ordered online.

