There’s a reason why the Mediterranean diet is highly recommended by health experts — it’s been shown to decrease the risk of heart disease, dementia, cancers and other chronic conditions.

This recipe reaps all the benefits of Mediterranean eating, focusing on leafy greens and protein-packed chickpeas. James Sullivan, an outpatient pharmacist with the Sharp Resources Network, is a classically trained chef and professional food photographer, and loves how this recipe is both healthy and flavorful.

“It can be difficult to find high-protein meals for those focused on a more plant-based diet,” says Sullivan. “Falafel is so flavorful, and since it’s made from chickpeas, you can make it straight out of your pantry. Serve over your favorite greens and include other veggies you like, such as tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions. And to make it truly Mediterranean, serve it with a side of hummus.”