Mediterranean muffins (recipe)

Keep your brain sharp with a healthy diet
A diet rich in whole grains, vegetables, fish and healthy fats may help lower the risk of dementia.
For the sixth year in a row, US News & World Report has rated the Mediterranean diet as the best overall diet in its annual rankings. It stands apart from others not only for promoting bone and joint health but also for being the best plant-based diet and diet for healthy eating. It’s also family-friendly.
What’s more, the Mediterranean diet is delicious!
These savory and easy-to-make muffins are a great snack or on-the-go breakfast. Modified from “The Mediterranean Diet Cookbook for Beginners,” this recipe is easy to make and packs a generous punch of flavor. Sandy Younan, MDA, a registered dietician at Sharp Coronado Hospital, offers her version of this recipe, which is tasty, healthy and can be served for breakfast, lunch or dinner.
2 cups all-purpose flour
3/4 cup whole-wheat flour
1/4 cup granulated sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon paprika
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
2 eggs
3/4 cup low-fat (1%) milk
3/4 cup crumbled feta
1 1/4 cup fresh baby leaf spinach, thinly sliced
1/3 cup jarred red peppers, drained, patted dry and chopped; or one fresh pepper, cleaned and diced
Preheat the oven to 375° F and line a 12-muffin pan with muffin liners. In a large bowl, combine the all-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour, sugar, baking powder, paprika and salt. Mix well.
In a medium bowl, whisk the olive oil, eggs and milk. Add the wet ingredients from the medium bowl into the larger, dry ingredients bowl. Use a wooden spoon to stir the mixture until the ingredients are blended and form a thick dough.
Add the feta, spinach and red peppers. Mix gently until all ingredients are incorporated. Evenly divide the mixture among the muffin liners. Place the muffin pan into the oven and bake for 25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the middle of a muffin comes out clean.
Set the muffins aside to cool for 10 minutes. Remove them from the pan. Store the muffins in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. (Reheat or remove from the refrigerator 10 minutes before consuming for best taste.)
Adapted from The Mediterranean Diet Cookbook for Beginners.
