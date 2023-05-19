Mediterranean muffins (recipe)

For the sixth year in a row, US News & World Report has rated the Mediterranean diet as the best overall diet in its annual rankings. It stands apart from others not only for promoting bone and joint health but also for being the best plant-based diet and diet for healthy eating. It’s also family-friendly.

What’s more, the Mediterranean diet is delicious!

These savory and easy-to-make muffins are a great snack or on-the-go breakfast. Modified from “The Mediterranean Diet Cookbook for Beginners,” this recipe is easy to make and packs a generous punch of flavor. Sandy Younan, MDA, a registered dietician at Sharp Coronado Hospital, offers her version of this recipe, which is tasty, healthy and can be served for breakfast, lunch or dinner.