Sharp Coronado Hospital recently added its third Xenex LightStrike™ Germ-Zapping™ Robot to supplement the extensive cleaning measures already in place at the hospital.

Generously funded by Coronado Hospital Foundation donors Bob Campbell and Becci Rocco, the newest robot, named Rosi, will dedicate her time to the Villa Coronado Skilled Nursing Facility. Rosi is affectionately named after Bob and Becci’s dog, a trained canine companion, who passed away in December 2020.

This is the second Xenex LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robot that Bob and Becci have made possible in the past two years. At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, their generosity allowed Sharp to welcome Ava to the team, another robot also named in memory of one of Bob and Becci’s dogs.

Here are some of the positive impacts the hospital has seen since the robots arrived:

A total of 4,685 ultra-violet (UV) disinfections were performed by Ava alone in the first 10 months at Sharp Coronado.

The robot allows the operating room team and environmental services staff to provide quick and efficient support to hospital operations.

The Emergency Department is able to complete necessary UV disinfections without slowing down other teams, ensuring timely patient placement and shorter wait times in the ER.

Expanded disinfecting scope to Villa Coronado’s high-risk, long-term care patient population.

Michael Gross, director of environmental services at Sharp Coronado, says the hospital’s germ-fighting robots — Sofia, Ava and Rosi — provide an incredible benefit to hospital safety.

“The Xenex UV disinfection machines play an integral and vital role in the success of our clinical operations, and ensure a clean and safe environment for our patients, staff and community,” says Gross.

“We are very grateful for Ava, Sofia and now Rosi, and for the generous hearts and astute foresight of the individuals who helped bring these robots here. They are our elite troops in the fight against COVID-19 and any new pathogens that may arise.”

The robots destroy germs by emitting quick pulses of bright UV light throughout the room. The light is absorbed by the germs, altering their DNA and killing them. After a room is manually cleaned, a staff member wheels in the robot, leaving it alone to do its disinfecting work. Ava, Sofia and Rosi join other similar germ-fighting robots already in place throughout Sharp HealthCare hospitals.

“We are so grateful to Bob and Becci for their leadership and long-standing support of Sharp Coronado Hospital, and look forward to the continued safety and service brought by Sofia, Ava and Rosi,” says Susan Stone, senior vice president and CEO at Sharp Coronado Hospital.



It’s safe to get care at Sharp Coronado

With the addition of this new disinfecting robot, the Sharp Coronado team assures the community that it is safe to get care at the hospital. Also, it’s important not to overlook health care needs and to seek medical care for non-COVID-19-related health issues.

People experiencing a life- or limb-threatening emergency should call 911 immediately. For other urgent medical issues, Sharp Coronado offers a convenient online scheduling tool.



Learn more about how you can make an impact like Bob and Becci.