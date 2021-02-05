In January 2020,

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center greeted nearly 4,000 South Bay leaders and community members to celebrate the grand opening of its Ocean View Tower, marking a new era in health care for the South Bay.

The new hospital tower added 106 spacious, private rooms designed with family and friends in mind; entire floors dedicated to specialized cardiac, stroke and cancer care; state-of-the-art surgical suites, including the region's only hybrid procedure room for advanced cardiovascular procedures; and a rooftop café with panoramic views of San Diego.

The timing of the tower's opening was fortuitous, as the first patient with

COVID-19 was admitted two months later, and the South Bay quickly became the hardest-hit community in San Diego County.

In this video, Sharp reflects on the generosity that helped make the tower a reality, and the philanthropic donations that continue to lift the spirits of front-line workers.

Learn how you can help Sharp caregivers continue to provide the highest quality care at

give.sharp.com.