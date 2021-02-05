How to treat mild COVID-19 symptoms at home
From over-the-counter to antiviral medications, learn how to manage COVID-19 and the flu at home.
In January 2020,
Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center greeted nearly 4,000 South Bay leaders and community members to celebrate the grand opening of its Ocean View Tower, marking a new era in health care for the South Bay.
The new hospital tower added 106 spacious, private rooms designed with family and friends in mind; entire floors dedicated to specialized cardiac, stroke and cancer care; state-of-the-art surgical suites, including the region's only hybrid procedure room for advanced cardiovascular procedures; and a rooftop café with panoramic views of San Diego.
The timing of the tower's opening was fortuitous, as the first patient with
COVID-19 was admitted two months later, and the South Bay quickly became the hardest-hit community in San Diego County.
In this video, Sharp reflects on the generosity that helped make the tower a reality, and the philanthropic donations that continue to lift the spirits of front-line workers.
Learn how you can help Sharp caregivers continue to provide the highest quality care at
give.sharp.com.
From over-the-counter to antiviral medications, learn how to manage COVID-19 and the flu at home.
MountainView hospice home receives a new name in honor of a compassionate nurse.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.