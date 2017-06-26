No-mayo tuna salad (recipe)

Mayonnaise has a bit of a bad reputation, but the truth is that mayo isn’t as bad as you think for your health — as long as you make it at home. Commercially produced mayo is often brimming with too many omega-6 fats, added sugars and artificial ingredients.

Since many of us lack the time or skill set to make our own condiments, the idea of making homemade mayonnaise can be daunting. The alternative is to limit the use of commercial mayo and substitute when possible. You may even fool the most discerning palette.

No-Mayo Tuna Salad

No Greek yogurt? Add mashed avocados or extra-virgin olive oil instead.

What to do with your leftover Greek yogurt?

What to do with the leftover yogurt in your fridge? In addition to mixing with fresh berries for a breakfast treat, try the tricks below to use up your inventory.

For nachos or tacos

Add Greek yogurt instead of crema or sour cream to reduce your intake of calories and fat while still enjoying the familiar creamy taste.

For deviled eggs

Substitute Greek yogurt for mayonnaise and keep that smoothness without anyone being the wiser. For even more vitamins and nutrients, add mashed avocadoes instead, for your own version of the literary green eggs.

For “creamy” slaw dressing

Mix 1 cup of Greek yogurt, 1/4 cup of apple cider vinegar, 1/8 cup of local 100-percent natural honey, 2 tablespoons of lemon juice and salt and pepper to taste. Mix with cabbage or broccoli slaw and add your fixings for a tangy and healthy side dish.

Looking for a dairy free option? For every suggestion above, swap the dairy version for mashed avocado.