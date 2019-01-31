Avocados: eat this, not that (infographic)

By The Health News Team | January 31, 2019

Avocados make great guacamole for watching the big game, but have you tried them as a replacement for less-healthy options such as cheese or salad dressing? Melissa Hughes, a registered dietitian nutritionist at Sharp Rees-Stealy's Center for Health Management, offers four ways to make over a meal using California's favorite fruit.

Avocados: eat this, not that (infographic 2019)

View the printable version of this infographic.

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Melissa Hughes

Melissa Hughes

Contributor

Melissa Hughes is a registered dietitian nutritionist, certified wellness and health coach and program manager for the Sharp Rees-Stealy Center for Health Management. She is also a Sharp Health News contributor.

Related topics

You might also like:

Can Sinus Massages Relieve Congestion?

A stuffy nose and clogged sinuses are no fun. Some say sinus massages can offer congestion relief.

Fitness trends for the new year
10 ways to crush your fitness goals

Choosing a fitness plan doesn’t require fancy clothes or equipment, or even a gym membership.

Woman washing vegetables, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms
Top 10 tips for health and wellness

These wellness tips can help boost your immunity and your mood.

Get the best of Sharp Health News in your inbox

Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.

Sign up