No-pasta ravioli (recipe)

With countless combinations of creamy fillings and rich sauces, ravioli is one of the most versatile types of pasta. If you are worried about carbohydrates or are looking for something lighter with the same cheesy texture, try this healthful substitution.

Rather than folded pockets of pasta, try baked zucchini strips as your base. Zucchini is full of fiber and has no cholesterol or unhealthy fats. It is also rich in potassium — more than even bananas.

No-Pasta Ravioli

Try adding sundried tomatoes, sausage, butternut squash or lemon zest to your filling.