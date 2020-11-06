Pregnancy: The ultimate stress test for the heart
Even healthy people can have complications during pregnancy, and the causes aren’t always clear. Learn how pregnancy can affect the heart.
A tasty substitute for cow’s milk, coconut milk is thick, rich and creamy — adding oomph (and vitamins and minerals) to sweet treats. This recipe comes from San Diego chef Rich Sweeney, a “Top Chef” competitor who recently held a virtual cooking demo for Sharp Grossmont Hospital. He uses a coconut milk base to create a tasty, nondairy ice cream alternative.
This easy, nondairy dessert recipe gets its natural sweetness from your favorite frozen fruit.
8 ounces frozen peaches (or your favorite frozen fruit)
1/4 cup coconut milk (or your favorite nondairy milk)
2 tablespoons honey, plus more to taste
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
Pinch of salt, to taste
In a food processor, fitted with an S blade, combine frozen peaches, coconut milk, honey, lemon juice and salt. Whip until creamy, stopping occasionally to scrape down the sides. Taste and add more sweetener, if desired.
If your preference is a soft-serve consistency, dish out directly from the food processor.
If you prefer a firmer consistency, freeze for a few hours. Before serving, let the frozen “nice” cream thaw at room temperature for 10 minutes.
Store leftovers in an airtight container in the freezer for up to 1 month.
