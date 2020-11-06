Peach ‘nice’ cream (recipe)

By The Health News Team | November 6, 2020
Nondairy peach ice cream

A tasty substitute for cow’s milk, coconut milk is thick, rich and creamy — adding oomph (and vitamins and minerals) to sweet treats. This recipe comes from San Diego chef Rich Sweeney, a “Top Chef” competitor who recently held a virtual cooking demo for Sharp Grossmont Hospital. He uses a coconut milk base to create a tasty, nondairy ice cream alternative.

Peach “Nice” Cream

This easy, nondairy dessert recipe gets its natural sweetness from your favorite frozen fruit.

Peach ‘nice’ cream (recipe)

Prep time:
10 minutes, plus an optional hour for freezing
Total time:
10 minutes, plus an optional hour for freezing
Servings:
2 servings

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces frozen peaches (or your favorite frozen fruit)

  • 1/4 cup coconut milk (or your favorite nondairy milk)

  • 2 tablespoons honey, plus more to taste

  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

  • Pinch of salt, to taste

Directions

1

Step 1: Mix and Blend

In a food processor, fitted with an S blade, combine frozen peaches, coconut milk, honey, lemon juice and salt. Whip until creamy, stopping occasionally to scrape down the sides. Taste and add more sweetener, if desired.

2

Step 2: Set and Serve

If your preference is a soft-serve consistency, dish out directly from the food processor.
If you prefer a firmer consistency, freeze for a few hours. Before serving, let the frozen “nice” cream thaw at room temperature for 10 minutes.

3

Step 3: Save and Store

Store leftovers in an airtight container in the freezer for up to 1 month.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories = 172; Fat = 6 grams; Sugar = 28 grams

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Related topics

You might also like:

Pregnancy: The ultimate stress test for the heart

Even healthy people can have complications during pregnancy, and the causes aren’t always clear. Learn how pregnancy can affect the heart.

Woman washing vegetables, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms
Top 10 tips for health and wellness

These wellness tips can help boost your immunity and your mood.

Woman eating avocado toast
6 healthy lifestyle changes for long-term results

To reach your health goals and get long-term results, make these 6 realistic lifestyle changes.

Get the best of Sharp Health News in your inbox

Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.

Sign up