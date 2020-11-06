A tasty substitute for cow’s milk, coconut milk is thick, rich and creamy — adding oomph (and vitamins and minerals) to sweet treats. This recipe comes from San Diego chef Rich Sweeney, a “Top Chef” competitor who recently held a virtual cooking demo for Sharp Grossmont Hospital. He uses a coconut milk base to create a tasty, nondairy ice cream alternative.

Peach “Nice” Cream

This easy, nondairy dessert recipe gets its natural sweetness from your favorite frozen fruit.