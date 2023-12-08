Pomegranate Brussels sprouts with leeks (recipe)

It’s no secret that Brussels sprouts are good for you. They’re high in fiber and loaded with vitamin K. But some feel they’re more functional than fancy.

Enter pomegranate. This recipe pairs pomegranate seeds with classic Brussels sprouts, not only upping the antioxidant power but also creating a flavor combination that meshes sweet and savory.

“This is one of my favorite side dishes,” says James Sullivan, an outpatient pharmacist with the Sharp Resource Network and a classically trained chef and professional food photographer. “Paired with a protein, this is a great way to boost the benefits and hearty flavor of Brussels, while adding the sweetness and texture of pomegranate seeds.”