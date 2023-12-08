Pomegranate Brussels sprouts with leeks (recipe)

Hidden veggie pasta sauce (recipe)
Brussels sprouts are good for you. They're high in fiber and loaded with vitamin K.
It’s no secret that Brussels sprouts are good for you. They’re high in fiber and loaded with vitamin K. But some feel they’re more functional than fancy.
Enter pomegranate. This recipe pairs pomegranate seeds with classic Brussels sprouts, not only upping the antioxidant power but also creating a flavor combination that meshes sweet and savory.
“This is one of my favorite side dishes,” says James Sullivan, an outpatient pharmacist with the Sharp Resource Network and a classically trained chef and professional food photographer. “Paired with a protein, this is a great way to boost the benefits and hearty flavor of Brussels, while adding the sweetness and texture of pomegranate seeds.”
2 pounds Brussels sprouts
1 cup pomegranate seeds
1 ounce maple syrup
1 ounce balsamic vinegar
1/2 cup parsley, chopped
1 leek, chopped
3 garlic cloves, chopped
2 teaspoons olive oil
Salt and pepper, to taste
Boil a medium-sized pot of water over high heat. Clean and peel the sprouts, then add them to the boiling water and cook for approximately 3 minutes. Remove sprouts and rinse with cold water to stop the cooking process. Set aside to cool.
Once the sprouts are cool to the touch, cut each in half. Place a cast iron skillet on the burner over high heat, and let it get hot. Drizzle olive oil on the skillet. Place each sprout face down, then turn the heat to low. Cook sprouts until caramelized, approximately 15 to 20 minutes, then remove them from the skillet and set aside.
While the skillet is still hot, add the leeks and garlic, and sauté over medium heat until caramelized, about 5 minutes.
In a large bowl, place the cooked sprouts and leek mixture and toss well. Place in a serving dish and drizzle with maple syrup and balsamic vinegar. Season with salt and pepper, garnish with pomegranate seeds and parsley, and serve.
The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
