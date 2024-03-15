Pork katsu with fish sauce vinaigrette (recipe)

Traditional Japanese katsu is fairly simple: A meat such as pork or chicken is breaded and lightly fried. It’s the “dressing up” of katsu in this recipe using pork that makes it a hit — from sweet and savory to sitting on a salad.

“Katsu is common on restaurant menus,” says James Sullivan, an outpatient pharmacist with the Sharp Resource Network and a classically trained chef and professional food photographer. “It's the preparation and presentation that makes it special. I love this version because it combines different cooking techniques and flavors to give you a restaurant-quality dish at home.”