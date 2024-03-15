Pork katsu with fish sauce vinaigrette (recipe)

By The Health News Team | March 15, 2024
Pork Katsu on a white plate with peaches, rice and cilantro

Traditional Japanese katsu is fairly simple: A meat such as pork or chicken is breaded and lightly fried. It’s the “dressing up” of katsu in this recipe using pork that makes it a hit — from sweet and savory to sitting on a salad.

“Katsu is common on restaurant menus,” says James Sullivan, an outpatient pharmacist with the Sharp Resource Network and a classically trained chef and professional food photographer. “It's the preparation and presentation that makes it special. I love this version because it combines different cooking techniques and flavors to give you a restaurant-quality dish at home.”

Pork katsu with fish sauce vinaigrette

Prep time:
20 minutes
Total time:
30 minutes
Servings:
4

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces pork tenderloin

  • 2 cups panko bread crumbs

  • 2 eggs

  • 2 cups flour

  • 1 quart canola oil

  • 2 ears corn on the cobb

  • 2 fresh peaches, sliced

  • 1 jalapeno pepper, sliced

  • 1 Persian cucumber, sliced

  • 1 cup white or brown rice

  • 1 ounce fish sauce

  • 2 ounces grapeseed oil

  • 2 tablespoons rice vinegar

  • 1 teaspoon sugar

  • 3 pieces fresh cilantro

  • Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

1

Prepare the Pork

Slice the pork tenderloin into 1/2 pieces, then pound flat using a mallet. Salt and pepper each pork tenderloin slice, then coat with flour, egg batter and panko (in that order).

2

Cook the Pork

In a deep saucepan, heat canola oil to 375°F. Once oil is at temperature, fry each tenderloin until crisp, approximately 3 minutes per side. Place cooked katsu on a wire rack or plate with paper towels to dry and cool.

3

Prepare the Rice and Veggies

Smoke or grill the corn on the cobb. Using a knife, shave each cobb. Thinly slice the jalapenos and peaches. Set aside for later. Cook the rice in a rice cooker, or as per packaged instructions.

4

Mix the Vinaigrette and Serve

To make the vinaigrette, in a small bowl, combine fish sauce, grapeseed oil, vinegar and sugar. Whisk until mixed thoroughly. Divide rice onto four plates. Top each with katsu, peaches, corn and jalapenos. Drizzle with vinaigrette, season with salt and pepper, and garnish with fresh cilantro.

Nutrition facts per serving: Calories = 440; Fat = 23 grams; Protein = 14 grams
Sharp logo

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Jim Sullivan

James Sullivan

Contributor

James Sullivan is an outpatient pharmacist with the Sharp Resources Network, a classically trained chef and a professional food photographer.

Related topics

You might also like:

Irish soda bread
Whole wheat Irish soda bread (recipe)

Irish soda bread has a wholesome appeal that’s easily enjoyed beyond St. Patrick’s Day.

Kombucha in jars with covers
Fermented foods: Good for your diet and overall health

Fermented foods are naturally packed with probiotics and may improve digestion and boost immunity.

Woman outdoors jumping in happiness
10 things to do with an 'extra' 24 leap day hours

Leap day comes along just once every four years. Learn ways to improve your health and wellbeing during those 'extra' 24 hours.

Get the best of Sharp Health News in your inbox

Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.