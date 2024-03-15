Pork katsu with fish sauce vinaigrette (recipe)

Whole wheat Irish soda bread (recipe)
Irish soda bread has a wholesome appeal that’s easily enjoyed beyond St. Patrick’s Day.
Traditional Japanese katsu is fairly simple: A meat such as pork or chicken is breaded and lightly fried. It’s the “dressing up” of katsu in this recipe using pork that makes it a hit — from sweet and savory to sitting on a salad.
“Katsu is common on restaurant menus,” says James Sullivan, an outpatient pharmacist with the Sharp Resource Network and a classically trained chef and professional food photographer. “It's the preparation and presentation that makes it special. I love this version because it combines different cooking techniques and flavors to give you a restaurant-quality dish at home.”
8 ounces pork tenderloin
2 cups panko bread crumbs
2 eggs
2 cups flour
1 quart canola oil
2 ears corn on the cobb
2 fresh peaches, sliced
1 jalapeno pepper, sliced
1 Persian cucumber, sliced
1 cup white or brown rice
1 ounce fish sauce
2 ounces grapeseed oil
2 tablespoons rice vinegar
1 teaspoon sugar
3 pieces fresh cilantro
Salt and pepper, to taste
Slice the pork tenderloin into 1/2 pieces, then pound flat using a mallet. Salt and pepper each pork tenderloin slice, then coat with flour, egg batter and panko (in that order).
In a deep saucepan, heat canola oil to 375°F. Once oil is at temperature, fry each tenderloin until crisp, approximately 3 minutes per side. Place cooked katsu on a wire rack or plate with paper towels to dry and cool.
Smoke or grill the corn on the cobb. Using a knife, shave each cobb. Thinly slice the jalapenos and peaches. Set aside for later. Cook the rice in a rice cooker, or as per packaged instructions.
To make the vinaigrette, in a small bowl, combine fish sauce, grapeseed oil, vinegar and sugar. Whisk until mixed thoroughly. Divide rice onto four plates. Top each with katsu, peaches, corn and jalapenos. Drizzle with vinaigrette, season with salt and pepper, and garnish with fresh cilantro.
The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
Irish soda bread has a wholesome appeal that’s easily enjoyed beyond St. Patrick’s Day.
Fermented foods are naturally packed with probiotics and may improve digestion and boost immunity.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.