This flavorful porridge highlights rich shiitake mushrooms and serves a strong kick of ginger.
The American Heart Association recommends eating fish rich in unsaturated fats, such as salmon, at least twice a week. The omega-3 fatty acids found in salmon can lower inflammation, blood pressure and the risk of irregular heartbeats.
While there are many ways to prepare salmon, James Sullivan, an outpatient pharmacist with the Sharp Resource Network and a classically trained chef and professional food photographer, likes to keep things simple.
“Salmon is such a flavorful fish on its own, sometimes you just need salt, pepper and oil to prepare it,” he says. “In this recipe, I like to use sockeye salmon, which can have a richer flavor than other varieties, and I pair it with rice pilaf and a veggie-rich bean stew.”
6 ounces sockeye salmon
2 teaspoons grapeseed oil
Salt and pepper, to taste
Preheat oven to 400°F. In an oven-safe, non-stick pan, heat oil on high until almost smoking. Season salmon on both sides with salt and pepper. Place salmon in pan, turn heat to low and sear for about 5 minutes.
Flip salmon over and place the pan in the hot oven for about 5 minutes. Remove salmon from oven and let it rest on a cooling rack for 5 to 7 minutes. Serve and enjoy.
The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
