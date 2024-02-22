The American Heart Association recommends eating fish rich in unsaturated fats, such as salmon, at least twice a week. The omega-3 fatty acids found in salmon can lower inflammation, blood pressure and the risk of irregular heartbeats.

While there are many ways to prepare salmon, James Sullivan, an outpatient pharmacist with the Sharp Resource Network and a classically trained chef and professional food photographer, likes to keep things simple.

“Salmon is such a flavorful fish on its own, sometimes you just need salt, pepper and oil to prepare it,” he says. “In this recipe, I like to use sockeye salmon, which can have a richer flavor than other varieties, and I pair it with rice pilaf and a veggie-rich bean stew.”