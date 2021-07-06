Passionate about the health benefits of practicing mindfulness and yoga, Chris Marrazzo, RN, a nurse at Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital, began providing yoga sessions in both inpatient and outpatient health settings for patients at Sharp Mesa Vista and Sharp McDonald Center.

Chris has helped care for patients at Sharp Mesa Vista for more than 10 years. He possesses a master’s degree in traditional Chinese medicine, and he is also a certified yoga therapist.

In this video, Chris talks about the power of letting go of old habits and patterns in order to move forward with the healing process.