Pumpkin whole-wheat pancakes (recipe)

Pumpkins are best known for jack-o’-lanterns, pies and any number of artificially flavored fall fare, but they also make a great addition to your breakfast table. The fiber, beta carotene and potassium in pumpkin flesh are associated with increased satiety, immune protection and a lowered risk of cancer. Plus, pumpkin pancakes just taste good!

Pureeing your own pumpkin flesh is one of 5 healthy ways to get more from your gourd this year.

Pumpkin Whole-Wheat Pancakes

Another healthy way to make the most of your pumpkin this fall.