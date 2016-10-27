Pumpkin whole-wheat pancakes (recipe)

10 ways to crush your fitness goals
Pumpkins are best known for jack-o’-lanterns, pies and any number of artificially flavored fall fare, but they also make a great addition to your breakfast table. The fiber, beta carotene and potassium in pumpkin flesh are associated with increased satiety, immune protection and a lowered risk of cancer. Plus, pumpkin pancakes just taste good!
Pureeing your own pumpkin flesh is one of 5 healthy ways to get more from your gourd this year.
Pumpkin Whole-Wheat Pancakes
Another healthy way to make the most of your pumpkin this fall.
1 3/4 cups plus 2 tablespoons cold water
1 1/2 cups buttermilk pancake mix
1/2 cup whole-wheat flour
1 cup pumpkin puree
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
3/4 teaspoon ground ginger
1 teaspoon vegetable oil
Pour water in mixer bowl with wire whisk attachment (or use a large bowl and hand-held electric mixer). Add pancake mix and flour. Mix on low speed for 1 minute or until batter is blended and fairly smooth. Scrape bowl. Mix for 1 minute more or until batter is smooth. Do not overmix.
Remove batter from mixer bowl. Stir in pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger. Heat griddle to 375° F. Coat with oil. Ladle 1/2 cup batter on griddle per pancake. Cook for 2 1/2 minutes. Using a spatula, turn and cook for 2 minutes more. Remove from heat and serve.
