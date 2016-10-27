Pumpkin whole-wheat pancakes (recipe)

By The Health News Team | October 27, 2016
Pumpkin pancakes

Pumpkins are best known for jack-o’-lanterns, pies and any number of artificially flavored fall fare, but they also make a great addition to your breakfast table. The fiber, beta carotene and potassium in pumpkin flesh are associated with increased satiety, immune protection and a lowered risk of cancer. Plus, pumpkin pancakes just taste good!

Pureeing your own pumpkin flesh is one of 5 healthy ways to get more from your gourd this year.

Pumpkin Whole-Wheat Pancakes
Another healthy way to make the most of your pumpkin this fall.

Pumpkin whole-wheat pancakes (recipe)

Ingredients

  • 1 3/4 cups plus 2 tablespoons cold water

  • 1 1/2 cups buttermilk pancake mix

  • 1/2 cup whole-wheat flour

  • 1 cup pumpkin puree

  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

  • 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

  • 3/4 teaspoon ground ginger

  • 1 teaspoon vegetable oil

Directions

1

Step 1

Pour water in mixer bowl with wire whisk attachment (or use a large bowl and hand-held electric mixer). Add pancake mix and flour. Mix on low speed for 1 minute or until batter is blended and fairly smooth. Scrape bowl. Mix for 1 minute more or until batter is smooth. Do not overmix.

2

Step 2

Remove batter from mixer bowl. Stir in pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger. Heat griddle to 375° F. Coat with oil. Ladle 1/2 cup batter on griddle per pancake. Cook for 2 1/2 minutes. Using a spatula, turn and cook for 2 minutes more. Remove from heat and serve.

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Related topics

You might also like:

Fitness trends for the new year
10 ways to crush your fitness goals

Choosing a fitness plan doesn’t require fancy clothes or equipment, or even a gym membership.

Woman washing vegetables, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms
Top 10 tips for health and wellness

These wellness tips can help boost your immunity and your mood.

Woman eating avocado toast
6 healthy lifestyle changes for long-term results

To reach your health goals and get long-term results, make these 6 realistic lifestyle changes.

Get the best of Sharp Health News in your inbox

Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.

Sign up