A morning stretch routine is a great way to jump-start your day. You will get your circulation going, focus your mind and gently wake up your body.

Olga Hays, an American Council on Exercise-certified wellness promotion specialist at Sharp HealthCare, suggests these four morning stretches to get your body primed for the day:

1. Spinal twist

This stretch loosens up the lower back, opens up the chest and stretches the outside of the legs.

Instructions

Lie flat on your back

Bring your right knee in toward your belly and cradle it with the opposite hand, keeping the left leg out straight

Gently cross the right leg over the left, twisting at the hip, and let the right leg lie at a 90-degree angle (try to keep both shoulders flat on the floor or bed)

Turn your head to look in the opposite direction to the bent leg

Take two to four deep breaths

Repeat on the other side

2. Seated upward stretch

Upward stretches are a great way to wake up your whole body and get the blood flowing.

Instructions

Sit cross-legged

Interlace your fingers and raise your hands above your head, palms facing upward

Elongate your spine and feel the stretch in your rib cage and arms

Take a few deep breaths as you reach from both sides of your torso

Relax and repeat one more time

3. Forward fold

The forward fold aims to relieve tension from the back and increase the flexibility of the hamstrings and calf muscles.

Instructions

Sit with your legs out straight

Bring your arms over your head

Begin to fold forward with your arms and shoulders, followed by your back and core

Lower your torso as low as you can, and once you find a comfortable depth, relax your shoulders and stay in the pose for 20 to 30 seconds

Slowly raise your torso back up to the starting position

4. Standing half-moon

This lateral side stretch opens up the side of the body, including the rib cage.

Instructions

Lift up your arms toward the sky, interlacing your fingers

Stretch upward, then slowly over to the right, grounding through your feet as you reach out

Take three deep breaths

Relax and slowly move your bent torso back to center

Repeat on the other side

"It is important to remember to breathe throughout each of these stretches, and never stretch to the point of pain," says Hays. "You'll feel the benefits over time, and your body and mind will thank you with reduced pain and an increase in clarity, energy and focus throughout your day."