With multiple world-renowned courses and weather that allows them to be enjoyed nearly every day of the year, San Diego has long been considered a golf paradise. And with homegrown star Xander Schauffele — a graduate of Scripps Ranch High School and San Diego State University — going for a second straight gold for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics after winning his first two major championships in 2024, it’s likely even more San Diegans will be inspired to hit the links this summer.

They’ll undoubtably have lots of company. Golf saw a boom during the pandemic, as its outdoor nature and easy social distancing made it an ideal way to exercise while gathering with friends.

According to a report by the American Golf Industry Coalition, roughly 1 in 7 Americans teed it up at least once in 2022, translating to more than 41 million people on courses across the country. The report found that many of the people who came to the game during that time have stuck with it, at least as a casual hobby.

Injuries are par for the course

While it’s widely known that golf is a game that looks simple while being very hard to play, many don’t realize that it’s a low-impact sport that can also be demanding on the body.

“During each swing, we’re asking our body to do several types of physical actions, which puts stress on multiple muscle groups,” explains Dr. Amarpal Arora, an orthopedic surgeon affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital. “So, if we don’t prepare our body for those actions, or if we use improper form during those actions, we increase the likelihood of suffering an injury.”

According to Dr. Arora, golfers commonly experience injuries to the:

Lower back. The most common injuries reported by golfers are lower back injuries ranging from strains to spasms and more severe issues affecting the discs or spine.

Shoulder. Pain felt in the shoulder, often caused by repeated bad form that puts strain on the rotator cuff, is common.

Knee. Mobility issues can put additional strain on the meniscus, as the knee rotates during the swing, which is often exacerbated by incorrect set-up or grip on the club.

Elbow. The term “golfer’s elbow” refers to painful microscopic tears of the tendons along the inner part of the elbow, though golfers can also suffer the better known “tennis elbow,” which is a similar injury to the tendons along the outside of the elbow.

Wrist. A wrist sprain can be caused by a mishit, in which the club hits the ground before it hits the ball.

Prevent golf injuries from stalling your swing

Whether you’ve had a regular weekend tee time for years or are planning on heading to the course for the very first time, there are a number of things you can do to help prevent common golf injuries. Dr. Arora recommends:

Taking lessons. Learning the basics of a proper swing can help avoid the bad habits that put unnecessary stress on the body.

Regularly exercising. A customized exercise routine can strengthen the muscles you’ll use and prepare your body to handle the repetition of your golf swing.

Practicing good nutrition and sleep habits. A balanced diet and proper rest can help you keep your swing consistent and avoid bad habits.

Avoiding overuse. Pounding countless balls on the range makes overuse injuries more likely.

Warming up before each round. While many casual players roll up to the course and head straight to the first tee, taking time to stretch and hit a few balls on the practice range while gradually increasing intensity prepares your muscles for the dozens of swings you’ll make over the course of your round.

Seek care to get back on the course

If you do injure yourself while playing golf, or find yourself suffering from persistent pain, talk with your doctor.

“My goal is to get you back to doing what you enjoy as quickly as we can,” says Dr. Arora. “Many of the routine injuries you suffer on the course may be dealt with through rest and, possibly, a short course of supervised physical therapy. Over-the-counter medications may help, as well.”

For some injuries, Dr. Arora reports there are braces designed to allow golfers to continue playing through pain. However, continually doing so could cause simple overuse injuries to develop into something more serious. In the most severe cases, surgery may be required.

Golf is considered a life-long game, so the hope is to keep your body healthy enough to maintain its ability to play with the frequency you want. By taking practical steps to prepare your body for the repetition of golf letting your body recover when injuries occur, you should be able to get out and enjoy all that the golf paradise of San Diego has to offer.

