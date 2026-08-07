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Amarpal S. Arora, MD

4.9

166 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Orthopedic surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Orthopedics

858-309-3160
Fax: 858-309-3169

2600 Via De La Valle
Suite 200
Del Mar, CA 92014

Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Orthopedics

858-939-6503
Fax: 858-874-0715

2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92123-2762

Sharp Sports Medicine at Care Clinic Grossmont

619-740-3119
Fax: 619-740-4797

8851 Center Dr
Suite 600
La Mesa, CA 91942-3061

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Orthopedics

    2600 Via De La Valle
    Suite 200
    Del Mar, CA 92014
    Get directions

    858-309-3160
    Fax: 858-309-3169

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Orthopedics

    2929 Health Center Drive
    Floor 1
    San Diego, CA 92123-2762
    Get directions

    858-939-6503
    Fax: 858-874-0715

  3. Sharp Sports Medicine at Care Clinic Grossmont

    8851 Center Dr
    Suite 600
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3061
    Get directions

    619-740-3119
    Fax: 619-740-4797

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Orthopedics

2600 Via De La Valle

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Friday

Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Orthopedics

2929 Health Center Drive

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Amarpal S. Arora, MD

Helping patients to get back to the quality of life they want has always been my motivation for this career, and orthopedics allows me to see that happen. My goal is to get each individual back to the level of function and activity that they desire. Developing a deep and trusting relationship with my patients is my initial goal as we embark on a mutual journey where we both decide on the best plan. Being with my family and spending time outdoors is important to me. Whether it’s surfing, running, hiking or enjoying the beauty of San Diego, I've always loved being a part of my hometown.

In practice since: 2009
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

University of California, Irvine: Medical School
University of Southern California Medical Center: Residency
University of Southern California Medical Center: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1851518401

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Amarpal S. Arora, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

166 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 15, 2026

1.4

The PA was outstanding in every matter dealinf with my care. But Dr Aurora showed little regard for the meeting time, nor my questions or desire for a Consult. He warmed up a bit when my daughter began to ask questions. I would not feel comfortable with Aurora as my surgeon based upon my experience last Tuesday. As a result, I requested a second consukt with a different surgeon. I'm sure they may know one another and I hope that the second surgeon will be more patient focused and show care for the best surgical outcome possible.

Verified Patient

May 18, 2026

5.0

Dr Arora always clear and concise. Answers my questions, concerns. I couldn't ask for more.

Verified Patient

May 8, 2026

5.0

Dr. Arora is an exceptional surgeon and has exemplary bedside manner.

Verified Patient

March 22, 2026

5.0

Dr. Arora is the best!

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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