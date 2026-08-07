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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Orthopedics
2600 Via De La Valle
Suite 200
Del Mar, CA 92014
Get directions
858-309-3160
Fax: 858-309-3169
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Orthopedics
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions
858-939-6503
Fax: 858-874-0715
Sharp Sports Medicine at Care Clinic Grossmont
8851 Center Dr
Suite 600
La Mesa, CA 91942-3061
Get directions
619-740-3119
Fax: 619-740-4797
Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Orthopedics
2600 Via De La Valle
Monday
Tuesday
Friday
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Orthopedics
2929 Health Center Drive
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Helping patients to get back to the quality of life they want has always been my motivation for this career, and orthopedics allows me to see that happen. My goal is to get each individual back to the level of function and activity that they desire. Developing a deep and trusting relationship with my patients is my initial goal as we embark on a mutual journey where we both decide on the best plan. Being with my family and spending time outdoors is important to me. Whether it’s surfing, running, hiking or enjoying the beauty of San Diego, I've always loved being a part of my hometown.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1851518401
Amarpal S. Arora, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.9
166 ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Verified Patient
June 15, 2026
1.4
The PA was outstanding in every matter dealinf with my care. But Dr Aurora showed little regard for the meeting time, nor my questions or desire for a Consult. He warmed up a bit when my daughter began to ask questions. I would not feel comfortable with Aurora as my surgeon based upon my experience last Tuesday. As a result, I requested a second consukt with a different surgeon. I'm sure they may know one another and I hope that the second surgeon will be more patient focused and show care for the best surgical outcome possible.
Verified Patient
May 18, 2026
5.0
Dr Arora always clear and concise. Answers my questions, concerns. I couldn't ask for more.
Verified Patient
May 8, 2026
5.0
Dr. Arora is an exceptional surgeon and has exemplary bedside manner.
Verified Patient
March 22, 2026
5.0
Dr. Arora is the best!
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Amarpal S. Arora, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Amarpal S. Arora, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Amarpal S. Arora, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.