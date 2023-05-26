Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Sports medicine
Upper extremity
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar2600 Via De La Valle
Suite 200
Del Mar, CA 92014
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego2929 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego2929 Health Center Drive
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Amarpal Arora, MD
Helping patients to get back to the quality of life they want has always been my motivation for this career, and orthopedics allows me to see that happen. My goal is to get each individual back to the level of function and activity that they desire. Developing a deep and trusting relationship with my patients is my initial goal as we embark on a mutual journey where we both decide on the best plan. Being with my family and spending time outdoors is important to me. Whether it’s surfing, running, hiking or enjoying the beauty of San Diego, I've always loved being a part of my hometown..
In practice since:2009
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of California, Irvine:Medical School
University of Southern California Medical Center:Residency
University of Southern California Medical Center:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Hand surgery
- Orthopedic surgery
- Shoulder arthroplasty
- Shoulder arthroscopy
- Upper extremity joint replacement
- Upper extremity surgery
NPI
1851518401
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Amarpal Arora, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
167 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Best doctor on staff!!
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
4.8
I only gave the doctor a "good" on the explanation of my condition because I didn't get to see him after my surgery. He called my husband on the phone after surgery to explain to him what he found. Unfortunately my husband was asleep in the waiting room and was drowsy when Dr. Arora talked to him. So we don't exactly know what he did to fix my shoulder because my husband doesn't remember everything. I think I would have liked to see the doctor after surgery and heard it for myself.
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
I had lots of questions for both the PA and the doctor and they answered my questions completely and with honesty.
Verified PatientMay 20, 2023
5.0
Good
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Amarpal Arora, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Amarpal Arora, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
