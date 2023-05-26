About Amarpal Arora, MD

Helping patients to get back to the quality of life they want has always been my motivation for this career, and orthopedics allows me to see that happen. My goal is to get each individual back to the level of function and activity that they desire. Developing a deep and trusting relationship with my patients is my initial goal as we embark on a mutual journey where we both decide on the best plan. Being with my family and spending time outdoors is important to me. Whether it’s surfing, running, hiking or enjoying the beauty of San Diego, I've always loved being a part of my hometown..

In practice since: 2009

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education University of California, Irvine : Medical School

University of Southern California Medical Center : Residency

University of Southern California Medical Center : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1851518401