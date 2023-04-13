Sharp doctor brings the beat with taiko

By The Health News Team | April 13, 2023

Dr. Jack Hsiao, an OBGYN with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, has been playing taiko since 2011. Taiko is a Japanese style of percussion that combines music, movement and spirit, and has been a part of Japanese culture for centuries.

Taiko is not only heard but also felt. The thunderous power of these magnificent drums is heartbeat-like and meditative, causing one’s body to vibrate with the beat.

As a member of San Diego Taiko, Dr. Hsiao is part of an ensemble that shares their passion for taiko with the community through performances and workshops. The synergy required to play together as a group can be compared to the coordination and collaboration required of a health care team.

“I didn’t see similarities between playing taiko and being a doctor until experiencing it for a while and being a more integrated part of the taiko ensemble. That’s really what allowed me to notice the similarities in terms of working together as a group,” Dr. Hsiao says.

Watch the video above to learn more about Dr. Hsiao and his passion for taiko.

