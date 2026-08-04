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Jack Y. Hsiao, MD

4.3

82 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

OBGYN

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa OBGYN

858-499-2702
Fax: 858-526-6113

10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92121-6310

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa OBGYN

    10243 Genetic Center Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92121-6310
    Get directions

    858-499-2702
    Fax: 858-526-6113

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Jack Y. Hsiao, MD

Age: 59
In practice since: 2000
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: Shou
Languages: Taiwanese

Education

State University of New York, Buffalo: Medical School
State University of New York, Buffalo: Internship
State University of New York, Buffalo: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1477633287

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Jack Y. Hsiao, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.3

82 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider discussed treatment options

4.3

Provider included you in decisions

4.3

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.2

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.2

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.3

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 25, 2026

5.0

Dr. Hsiao is great

Verified Patient

May 23, 2026

1.0

Terrible experience. No bedside manners. Left bawling. Will not be coming back. Nurse has still not called me back. Visit was a waste of my time

Verified Patient

April 17, 2026

5.0

I have seen Dr. Jack Hsiao for at least two years I think! He has always been professional and answered all my questions. I learned a new word, Pessary! I saw him every ten weeks to have it cleaned. I now am going to have surgery. I would recommend him to anyone who was asking about a good Gyn Doctor. I did like his red shoes!

Verified Patient

April 16, 2026

5.0

Dr. Hsaio explained everything very clearly, answered my questions, laid out options moving forward which was much appreciated.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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