Sharp doctor brings the beat with taiko
Dr. Jack Hsiao shares the beauty of taiko drumming — a practice that combines music, movement and spirit.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa OBGYN
10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92121-6310
Get directions
858-499-2702
Fax: 858-526-6113
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1477633287
Jack Y. Hsiao, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.3
82 ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.3
Provider included you in decisions
4.3
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.2
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.2
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.3
Verified Patient
June 25, 2026
5.0
Dr. Hsiao is great
Verified Patient
May 23, 2026
1.0
Terrible experience. No bedside manners. Left bawling. Will not be coming back. Nurse has still not called me back. Visit was a waste of my time
Verified Patient
April 17, 2026
5.0
I have seen Dr. Jack Hsiao for at least two years I think! He has always been professional and answered all my questions. I learned a new word, Pessary! I saw him every ten weeks to have it cleaned. I now am going to have surgery. I would recommend him to anyone who was asking about a good Gyn Doctor. I did like his red shoes!
Verified Patient
April 16, 2026
5.0
Dr. Hsaio explained everything very clearly, answered my questions, laid out options moving forward which was much appreciated.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jack Y. Hsiao, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jack Y. Hsiao, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Jack Y. Hsiao, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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