Jack Hsiao, MD

Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa
    10243 Genetic Center Drive
    San Diego, CA 92121
    858-499-2702

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Jack Hsiao, MD

Age:
 56
In practice since:
 2000
Gender:
 Male
Name pronunciation:
 Shou
Languages: 
English, Taiwanese
Education
State University of New York, Buffalo:
 Medical School
State University of New York, Buffalo:
 Internship
State University of New York, Buffalo:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1477633287
Patient portal
FollowMyHealth

Jack Hsiao, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

Ratings and reviews

4.7
72 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
April 17, 2023
5.0
Dr. Hsiao was very helpful in helping me figure out my issues and gave me options to help resolve them.
Verified Patient
February 28, 2023
5.0
Dr. Hsiao is always very thorough when answering any questions I may have and makes sure to listen to all my concerns.
Verified Patient
November 8, 2022
5.0
Dr. Hsaio is always very patient.
Verified Patient
October 28, 2022
5.0
Dr. Hsiao continues to be a great doctor, easy to talk to, easy to understand, very calm and reassuring that we have the correct treatment plan.
Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Jack Hsiao, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jack Hsiao, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
