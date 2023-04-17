Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa10243 Genetic Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92121
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Jack Hsiao, MD
Age:56
In practice since:2000
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Shou
Languages:English, Taiwanese
Education
State University of New York, Buffalo:Medical School
State University of New York, Buffalo:Internship
State University of New York, Buffalo:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adolescent gynecology
- Amniocentesis
- Bradley method
- Endometriosis
- High-risk pregnancy
- Incontinence
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Menopause
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Premenstrual syndrome
- Robotic-assisted surgery - OBGYN
- Sexual dysfunction
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1477633287
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Jack Hsiao, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
72 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientApril 17, 2023
5.0
Dr. Hsiao was very helpful in helping me figure out my issues and gave me options to help resolve them.
Verified PatientFebruary 28, 2023
5.0
Dr. Hsiao is always very thorough when answering any questions I may have and makes sure to listen to all my concerns.
Verified PatientNovember 8, 2022
5.0
Dr. Hsaio is always very patient.
Verified PatientOctober 28, 2022
5.0
Dr. Hsiao continues to be a great doctor, easy to talk to, easy to understand, very calm and reassuring that we have the correct treatment plan.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Jack Hsiao, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jack Hsiao, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
