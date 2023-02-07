Sharp Rees-Stealy celebrates 100th anniversary

On Feb. 1, 1923, Dr. Clarence Rees, a surgeon, and Dr. Clair Stealy, an internist, joined together to form San Diego’s first multispecialty medical group practice. The expertise of many disciplines working together produced a new kind of care model that revolutionized medical care in San Diego. This year, Sharp Rees-Stealy celebrates its 100th anniversary and is reflecting on a century of providing compassionate service and care.

“In honoring our 100th anniversary, we celebrate Sharp Rees-Stealy’s continued success and express our gratitude to the many patients that have entrusted us with their health care,” says Stacey Hrountas, CEO of Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers.

A history of excellence

In 1923, Drs. Rees and Stealy combined their practices at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Elm Street in Bankers Hill. Three years later, they opened the first Rees-Stealy clinic building just two blocks away at Fourth Avenue and Grape Street. Their interdisciplinary approach was groundbreaking at the time but has since become the standard of care across the country. The coordinated care model allows physicians to collaborate in providing comprehensive, efficient and thorough patient care in a cost-effective manner, all under one roof.

Dr. Clarence Rees and Dr. Clair Stealy joined together in 1923 to form San Diego’s first multispecialty medical group practice.

The need for quality medical facilities in San Diego's other communities prompted Rees-Stealy to open their first satellite medical office in Mira Mesa in 1976. Over the decades, the medical group continued to add specialties and open locations to serve patients in South Bay, North County and East County.

“We are proud to have deep roots in San Diego,” says Hrountas. “In a sense, we have grown up alongside our communities, expanding our services and specialties to keep pace with its needs.”

Sharp and Rees-Stealy — together providing extraordinary care across the county

In 1985, Rees-Stealy Medical Group affiliated with Sharp HealthCare, pioneering one of the first medical foundation models. Hospitals and physicians partnering in the development of an integrated health care delivery system was unconventional at the time and attracted national attention.

“Sharp Rees-Stealy has cared for generations of families in San Diego. We remain dedicated to the health and well-being of our patients today, tomorrow and for years to come,” says Dr. Alan Bier, president of Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group.

What started as a single medical office has grown into one of the region’s largest, most comprehensive medical groups, serving 400,000 patients. Today, Sharp Rees-Stealy has nearly 2,800 staff members, 100 advanced practice providers and 600 physicians specializing in areas such as internal medicine, family medicine, pediatrics, pulmonology, gastroenterology, neurology and cardiology. Sharp Rees-Stealy has 19 regional medical centers across the county comprised of primary and specialty care medical offices, as well as laboratory, radiology, optical, pharmacy and urgent care services.

“We are overwhelmed with pride for the amount of growth — both in the size and quality of services — over the past 100 years, and we look forward to what is to come in the future,” says Hrountas.

Sharp Rees-Stealy has been recognized as one of the top medical groups in the nation by the American Medical Group Association, as well as one of California’s top-performing medical groups by the California Office of the Patient Advocate. In addition, Sharp Rees-Stealy has received many national and industry awards for innovation, quality and leadership. Sharp Rees-Stealy has been named “San Diego's Best” in the Union-Tribune Readers Poll multiple times, including 2021 and 2022.

100 years — and 100 acts — of caring

In commemoration of the milestone anniversary, Sharp Rees-Stealy is giving back to the communities it serves with their “100 Acts of Caring” initiative. Together, Sharp Rees-Stealy team members aim to complete 100 acts of community service in 2023. Acts of caring will include beach and park cleanups, blood drives, food drives, free health screenings, and partnerships with other nonprofit organizations to support community-driven events.

As they celebrate their rich history and many accomplishments, Sharp Rees-Stealy is looking to the future.

“We will continue to grow to meet community needs, maintain the spirit of innovation, celebrate the wins and overcome the challenges,” says Hrountas. “We are grateful for our community’s generous support and honored to carry forward a century-long legacy of service to patients and families.”

