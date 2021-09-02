Day on the Bay, a semiannual event organized by Sharp Rehabilitation Services, allows people with disabilities to participate in adaptive water sports. Using specially designed equipment and trained staff, a variety of sports — including water skiing, kayaking, handcycling and sailing — can be adapted to accommodate a wide range of disabilities, including paralysis, brain injury and amputation.

Sharp Rehabilitation’s Day on the Bay, held Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, had over 100 participants, staff and volunteers in attendance. The event is held twice a year, in the spring and fall.

Learn more about Sharp Rehabilitation Services and Day on the Bay by viewing the video above or calling 858-939-3048.