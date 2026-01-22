For 75 years, San Diego Blood Bank (SDBB) has been committed to meeting the blood needs of patients at Sharp and other local health care providers. Its trusted presence has made it a cornerstone of public health in Southern California.

“Sharp HealthCare and SDBB have been partners for over two decades,” says Susan Stone, Sharp’s senior vice president of health system operations and system chief nursing executive. “We share a dedication to our San Diego community with a joint mission to improve the health of those we serve. Together, we have saved countless lives.”

Recently, Stone and other community health leaders welcomed the news that SDBB has announced their pending merger with Vitalant, one of the nation’s largest nonprofit blood and biotherapies organizations. The collaboration aims to bolster the region’s blood supply and enhance support for patients and hospitals.

“Partnering with Vitalant now helps to further strengthen the impact of our mission,” says Douglas Morton, CEO of San Diego Blood Bank. “Together, we will unlock new opportunities to serve our community and enhance the resiliency of our blood supply.”

What this means for San Diegans — and Sharp patients

For donors and community partners like Sharp, the message is clear: Local care will stay local. SDBB will maintain its name, mission and community roots. Donor centers, staff and existing hospital partnerships — including its deep relationship with Sharp — will remain in place. SDBB also assures the community that its quality, safety and service standards will remain strong.

The new partnership, expected to be finalized by mid-2026, is designed to offer additional benefits, such as:

Access to Vitalant’s national distribution network, helping ensure local blood supply stability during emergencies or shortages

Enhanced surge capacity, innovation and clinical expertise, including access to advanced specialty laboratories

Increased support of growing health care needs across the region through long-term planning and investment

Under the agreement, SDBB will become a subsidiary of Vitalant, with Morton continuing as CEO. A transitional board of directors will guide the first 18 months to ensure a thoughtful, community-first integration. Both organizations emphasize a common priority: facilitating a smooth transition that protects and enhances lifesaving services for the region.

Why these partnerships matter

Every day, SDBB must collect more than 350 units of blood to care for patients facing life-threatening conditions — from trauma injuries and cancer treatments to complications from childbirth. Because one pint of blood can save up to three lives, having a stable and reliable blood supply is essential.

SDBB encourages all eligible residents to consider scheduling a donation appointment. All blood types are needed. Donors can find a convenient donor center or blood drive and schedule an appointment to donate blood online. Same-day appointments are often available, and walk-ins are welcome.

“Having a robust blood and blood product inventory is a crucial factor in being able to respond to the most critical and life-threatening care situations,” Stone says. “We are grateful that the San Diego Blood Bank has worked with us for over 20 years to advance and improve care, and we support SDBB in their efforts to strengthen and advance health care in San Diego through a pending merger with Vitalant.”

Learn more about quality of care at Sharp; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.