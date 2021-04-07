SharpCare Medical Group, primary care physician offices that are part of Sharp Community Medical Group, is expanding again. Joining established offices in Eastlake, Spring Valley, Coronado, La Mesa and Kearny Mesa, SharpCare Medical Group announces the opening of their sixth location, SharpCare Lantern Crest, serving the greater Santee area and surrounding communities.

SharpCare Lantern Crest is located on the first floor of the Plaza Building in the luxury retirement community of Lantern Crest in Santee. Nestled among the tearoom, gymnasium and pool, the SharpCare Medical Group office is easily accessible to Lantern Crest residents and the community. Filling prescriptions at the pharmacy across the lobby completes the goal of ease and access for patients.

Dr. Hans Crumpler, the location's resident doctor, has been practicing family medicine for 25 years. As a native San Diegan who resides in the area, he's a perfect fit for this location.

"I like my patients to know that I care about them when they meet me for the first time," he says. "I listen to them, I make eye contact and I remember they have a family outside of the 4 walls of the clinic."

SharpCare offers same-day appointments, telehealth visits, and access to Sharp Grossmont Hospital, Marque Urgent Care and MinuteClinic® locations in many CVS Pharmacy® stores. To learn more about SharpCare Lantern Crest, or to schedule a visit, call 619-478-8270 or

visit sharp.com.