From simulating an emergency room and providing training in an intensive care unit, to replicating critical scenarios of the most vulnerable neonatal patients, the newly opened Sharp Prebys Innovation and Education Center (SPIEC) allows Sharp to improve the health and well-being of all those who turn to the health system for their care.

“The Sharp Prebys Innovation and Education Center was conceptualized as a community landmark,” says Chris Howard, president and CEO of Sharp HealthCare. “Designed to put our people and patients first by promoting research, training, workforce development, innovation, education and technology, it is a testament to our dedication of Sharp’s mission to improve the health of our community with a commitment to excellence in all that we do.”

The SPIEC is home to the James S. Brown Simulation Center, the Terrence and Barbara Caster Institute for Nursing Excellence, the Cox Technology Immersion Lab, a technology demonstration room and more. The new, state-of-the-art multipurpose facility provides Sharp with the latest tools and an ability to enhance evidence-based medicine for the next generation of world-class care.

"For the entire Sharp HealthCare team, this center will be the front door to our organization,” says Bill Littlejohn, senior vice president and CEO of the Foundations of Sharp HealthCare. “As part of Sharp’s ENVISION Campaign, we knew we needed to create a place for all this knowledge, learning, best practices and research to come together from every corner of our organization.”

Creating a San Diego hub for innovation and education

The center was made possible with building partners, McCarthy and Hanna Gabriel Wells, and the generosity of the San Diego community — including The Conrad Prebys Foundation, The James M. Cox Foundation and donors such as Lisa and Ben Arnold. Groundbreaking for the SPIEC took place on Sept. 30, 2021, and construction continued through spring 2023. It consists of a 70,000-square-foot, four-story addition to Sharp’s headquarters at the Spectrum campus.

As the “hub” for all Sharp innovation, the Brown Simulation Center serves as a dedicated space for nurses, physicians and interprofessional team members to enhance their caregiver knowledge and clinical competence. The center is equipped with four simulation spaces, debriefing rooms, a variety of high-fidelity manikins, a standardized patient (actor) program and cutting-edge audiovisual capabilities — all with the aim to improve health care delivery and enhance patient outcomes.

“I’m deeply grateful because we have high-quality health care that is growing,” San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said during the dedication ceremony. “It creates the kinds of jobs to power our economy and to take care of our people in the city. I will never take Sharp’s contributions to San Diego for granted.”

Watch the above video about the recent SPIEC launch event, and learn more about how Sharp is shaping the future of health care.