Slow cooker chicken vaca frita (recipe)

Vaca frita is a protein-rich Cuban dish, traditionally made with beef and taking more than two days to prepare. With a few modifications, it can be a healthy addition to your New Year’s resolution meal plan.

Swap out the beef with chicken and replace some hard-to-digest seasonings and this dish becomes a Whole30, gluten-free, paleo and low-FODMAP dish that even the fussiest eaters will love.

Slow Cooker Chicken Vaca Frita

Serve over cauliflower rice, lettuce or with plantain chips.