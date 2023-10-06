Sopa de Conchitas (recipe)

Food often evokes memories, and for Ben Moraga, Foundations of Sharp HealthCarevice president of donor development, sopa de conchitas transports him home.

“My grandmother made this soup for my father growing up, and I was raised on it,” Moraga says. “This recipe reflects my roots and that of the Mexican American culture. It is a simple, cost effective, hearty meal that has been passed down for generations.”

Sopa de conchitas, a tomato-based soup enriched with pasta and seasoning, is one of many recipes featured in the 2023 Sharp Equality Alliance (SEA) Cookbook, which is a compilation of recipes that have personal and cultural significance.

“It is wonderful to be a part of this project,” says Ben. “It was an honor to bring my culture and history into such a vast collection of foods that show the amazing diversity of our organization.”