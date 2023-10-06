Sopa de Conchitas (recipe)

Quick ‘n easy chicken mole (recipe)
Food often evokes memories, and for Ben Moraga, Foundations of Sharp HealthCarevice president of donor development, sopa de conchitas transports him home.
“My grandmother made this soup for my father growing up, and I was raised on it,” Moraga says. “This recipe reflects my roots and that of the Mexican American culture. It is a simple, cost effective, hearty meal that has been passed down for generations.”
Sopa de conchitas, a tomato-based soup enriched with pasta and seasoning, is one of many recipes featured in the 2023 Sharp Equality Alliance (SEA) Cookbook, which is a compilation of recipes that have personal and cultural significance.
“It is wonderful to be a part of this project,” says Ben. “It was an honor to bring my culture and history into such a vast collection of foods that show the amazing diversity of our organization.”
2 cups medium pasta shells
1 small white onion, diced
2 to 3 cloves of garlic, minced
2 serrano peppers
1/2 cup tomato sauce
1 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon salt
3 cups chicken stock
Olive oil, to taste
In a large pan, preheat 3 tablespoons of oil to medium heat. Add the pasta and cook for a few minutes, until the pasta starts to toast.
Add the onions and garlic, and cook for another minute or so. Add the remaining ingredients. Stir well to combine.
Bring to a boil, lower heat and add salt to taste. Cover and cook for about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Once pasta is cooked, remove from heat and let stand for 5 minutes. Serve warm.
The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
Ben Moraga is the Foundations of Sharp HealthCare vice president of donor development.
