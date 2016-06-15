10 ways to crush your fitness goals
Choosing a fitness plan doesn’t require fancy clothes or equipment, or even a gym membership.
Start your morning right with this sweet and simple breakfast dish, adapted from
Health.com's top 10 recipes to reduce acid reflux.
Raisins and fruit provide the crunch of granola, but without the oil required to toast the oats. But the best part about this recipe is its flexibility. You can also add nuts or seeds, and substitute low-fat yogurt for skim milk for a cold meal, or add hot water for a warm breakfast.
Muesli-Style Oatmeal
Substitute dried and fresh fruit, or nuts and seeds to suit your tastes.
1 cup unflavored instant oatmeal
1 cup skim milk
2 tablespoons raisins (brought to a boil and drained)
1/2 banana, diced
1/2 Golden Delicious apple, peeled and diced
Pinch of salt
2 teaspoons brown sugar or honey (optional)
At least 2 hours before you plan to eat it, mix the oatmeal, milk, raisins, salt and sugar (or honey) together in a bowl. Cover and place in the refrigerator.
Add fruit before serving. If the mix is too thick, add more milk.
Choosing a fitness plan doesn’t require fancy clothes or equipment, or even a gym membership.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.