Start your day with this muesli-style oatmeal (recipe)

By The Health News Team | June 15, 2016
Start your day with this muesli-style oatmeal (recipe)

Start your morning right with this sweet and simple breakfast dish, adapted from
Health.com's top 10 recipes to reduce acid reflux.

Raisins and fruit provide the crunch of granola, but without the oil required to toast the oats. But the best part about this recipe is its flexibility. You can also add nuts or seeds, and substitute low-fat yogurt for skim milk for a cold meal, or add hot water for a warm breakfast.

Muesli-Style Oatmeal
Substitute dried and fresh fruit, or nuts and seeds to suit your tastes.

Start your day with this muesli-style oatmeal (recipe)

Ingredients

  • 1 cup unflavored instant oatmeal

  • 1 cup skim milk

  • 2 tablespoons raisins (brought to a boil and drained)

  • 1/2 banana, diced

  • 1/2 Golden Delicious apple, peeled and diced

  • Pinch of salt

  • 2 teaspoons brown sugar or honey (optional)

Directions

1

Step 1

At least 2 hours before you plan to eat it, mix the oatmeal, milk, raisins, salt and sugar (or honey) together in a bowl. Cover and place in the refrigerator.

2

Step 2

Add fruit before serving. If the mix is too thick, add more milk.

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Related topics

You might also like:

Fitness trends for the new year
10 ways to crush your fitness goals

Choosing a fitness plan doesn’t require fancy clothes or equipment, or even a gym membership.

Woman washing vegetables, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms
Top 10 tips for health and wellness

These wellness tips can help boost your immunity and your mood.

Woman eating avocado toast
6 healthy lifestyle changes for long-term results

To reach your health goals and get long-term results, make these 6 realistic lifestyle changes.

Get the best of Sharp Health News in your inbox

Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.

Sign up