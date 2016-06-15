Start your morning right with this sweet and simple breakfast dish, adapted from

Health.com's top 10 recipes to reduce acid reflux.

Raisins and fruit provide the crunch of granola, but without the oil required to toast the oats. But the best part about this recipe is its flexibility. You can also add nuts or seeds, and substitute low-fat yogurt for skim milk for a cold meal, or add hot water for a warm breakfast.

Muesli-Style Oatmeal

Substitute dried and fresh fruit, or nuts and seeds to suit your tastes.