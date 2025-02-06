If hip pain has ever made you toss and turn at night, you’re not alone. Nighttime hip pain is a common issue that can interfere with sleep, making it difficult to get the rest you need.

According to Dr. Steven Allsing, an orthopedic surgeon with Sharp Community Medical Group and affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital, this type of discomfort is often caused by one of three conditions: hip arthritis, hip bursitis or radiating pain from the lower back. Each issue affects the hip differently. Still, they all share a common challenge — pain that becomes more noticeable when you’re trying to sleep.

“Your doctor can help you determine if the pain you’re feeling is coming from one of these conditions,” says Dr. Allsing. “But regardless of the source, it’s not unusual for pain to worsen at night, when there are fewer distractions and a buildup of inflammation.”

Fortunately, there are several steps you can take to help manage hip pain at night and improve your quality of sleep.

Why time of day matters

Several factors can make hip pain more noticeable at night. During the day, movement and activities can distract you from discomfort. However, as you wind down in the evening and settle into bed, pain often becomes more pronounced.

“Inflammation also plays a role,” says Dr. Allsing. “A busy or active day can lead to a buildup of inflammation, which can make the pain more noticeable by the time you’re ready to sleep.”

Your sleeping position can further impact the pain. For example, with hip bursitis, lying on your side can compress the bursa — small, fluid-filled sacs that cushion your joints — against the mattress, intensifying discomfort, according to Dr. Allsing.

“Movements that rotate the hip joint or misalign the spine can also aggravate arthritis or radiating pain from the lower back,” he adds.

Tips for reducing pain

If your hip pain is affecting your sleep, there are several things you can try to reduce your discomfort.

1 Change your sleeping position. Try sleeping on your back or on the opposite side of the affected hip. Placing a pillow between your knees can help reduce pressure on the hips. 2 Use a supportive mattress. A mattress that is too firm or too soft can worsen hip pain. A medium-firm mattress is generally recommended to provide adequate support without increasing pressure on your hips. 3 Stretch before bed. Gentle stretches before sleep can help loosen tight muscles around the hip and reduce stiffness. 4 Apply heat or cold therapy. Heat can relax tight muscles, while cold can numb sharp pain and reduce swelling. Applying a heating pad or ice pack for 10 to 15 minutes before bed can help alleviate pain. 5 Maintain a healthy weight. Extra weight can put additional strain on your hip joints. A balanced diet and regular low-impact exercise can help reduce pressure on the hips and lessen discomfort.

When to see a doctor

While mild hip pain can often be managed with home remedies and lifestyle changes, persistent or worsening discomfort shouldn’t be ignored.

“If hip pain is affecting your sleep or daily activities, it’s important to see a health care professional,” says Dr. Allsing. “They can identify the underlying cause and recommend appropriate treatments, whether that’s medication, physical therapy or, in some cases, surgery.”

Initial treatments often include medications and physical therapy. However, Dr. Allsing emphasizes the importance of consulting a doctor before using medicines like ibuprofen, acetaminophen or topical gels.

If these methods don’t provide relief, a visit to an orthopedic surgeon may be necessary. “An orthopedic surgeon can offer additional treatments tailored to your specific condition that can help ease your pain,” says Dr. Allsing.

