Our hips are essential for helping us stay active in our daily lives. But just like other joints in our body, they can undergo wear and tear that leads to discomfort and pain.
Dawn Zawalnicki, a physical therapist at Sharp Grossmont Hospital, says hip pain can be a result of various factors, such as pressure during pregnancy or exercise-related injuries. It can also persist over time and be a natural part of the aging process.
For acute or sudden pain, Zawalnicki recommends trying at-home treatments and practical lifestyle changes to ease discomfort. If pain continues or worsens, it’s important to speak with your primary care doctor to see if surgery or other treatment is a good option for you.
Try these 3 ways to ease hip pain at home:
When to seek treatment
Surgery can be life changing for many patients dealing with severe or chronic hip pain. Total hip replacement, also known as total hip arthroplasty, involves surgically replacing both the ball and socket components of the hip joint with implants. These implants effectively eliminate bone-on-bone contact, alleviating the associated pain.
But when is the right time to consider surgery? Zawalnicki recommends consulting your doctor to find out if the pain is caused by something structural, or if it just needs time and rest to heal.
“The great thing about hip surgery is that the orthopedic surgeon can physically take out what’s causing the problem and put in a brand new, shiny hip joint for you to work with,” Zawalnicki says. “I’m a cheerleader for these patients in the recovery room. I say, you've got a brand-new hip joint when this heals up — this is going to change your life.”
