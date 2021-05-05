Low back pain is one of the most common ailments among adults in the U.S. The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke estimates that 80% of Americans will experience acute or chronic pain in this region during their lifetime.

There are many possible reasons why someone may be experiencing low back pain. Jared Brown, a physical therapist at Sharp Grossmont Hospital, explains, “Our lumbar spine is the connection point between our thoracic spine (mid-back) and our lumbopelvic region (hips and pelvis). These two areas are rigid for a variety of reasons. Oftentimes what happens is the low back ends up picking up the slack for motion that we might be lacking in one of those two areas.”

In this video, Jared demonstrates a few stretches that target the muscles in the low back, the lumbopelvic region and mid-back to help alleviate pain and tension.

As with any stretch, he recommends that people consult with their doctor or physical therapist about the source of their low back pain before trying these exercises.