Sun-dried tomato hummus (recipe)

10 ways to crush your fitness goals
Choosing a fitness plan doesn’t require fancy clothes or equipment, or even a gym membership.
Looking for a healthful snack or side dish for a weekend potluck? This recipe from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is surprisingly simple. Just blend, refrigerate and impress your guests with its creamy, zesty taste.
This delicious dip is perfect with raw veggies or toasted pita bread wedges.
2 (15-ounce) cans chickpeas (garbanzo beans), rinsed and drained
1/3 cup nonfat yogurt
1/4 cup tahini (sesame seed paste)
3 garlic cloves
1/2 cup chopped sun-dried tomatoes
1 teaspoon dried oregano
2 teaspoons lemon juice
Blend chickpeas, yogurt, tahini and garlic in food processor until smooth. Stir in sun-dried tomatoes and herbs; season to taste with lemon juice. Refrigerate 2 hours. Spoon hummus into serving bowl and serve with raw veggies or toasted pita bread wedges.
Choosing a fitness plan doesn’t require fancy clothes or equipment, or even a gym membership.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.