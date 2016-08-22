Sun-dried tomato hummus (recipe)

By The Health News Team | August 22, 2016
Looking for a healthful snack or side dish for a weekend potluck? This recipe from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is surprisingly simple. Just blend, refrigerate and impress your guests with its creamy, zesty taste.

This delicious dip is perfect with raw veggies or toasted pita bread wedges. 

Ingredients

  • 2 (15-ounce) cans chickpeas (garbanzo beans), rinsed and drained 

  • 1/3 cup nonfat yogurt 

  • 1/4 cup tahini (sesame seed paste) 

  • 3 garlic cloves 

  • 1/2 cup chopped sun-dried tomatoes 

  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano 

  • 2 teaspoons lemon juice

Directions

1

Step 1

Blend chickpeas, yogurt, tahini and garlic in food processor until smooth. Stir in sun-dried tomatoes and herbs; season to taste with lemon juice. Refrigerate 2 hours. Spoon hummus into serving bowl and serve with raw veggies or toasted pita bread wedges.

