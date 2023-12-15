Sweet potato ratatouille (recipe)

Roasted sweet potatoes make for a tasty side dish and are a good source of vitamins and fiber. They pair up perfectly with pork, chicken, eggs and grains, and are a popular staple for any holiday table.

This recipe is both tasty and beautiful, as the French presentation of layered slices mimics a classic ratatouille. James Sullivan, an outpatient pharmacist with the Sharp Resource Network, is a classically trained chef and professional food photographer, and loves how this recipe mixes unique flavors.

“Sweet potatoes have such a rich flavor to start with,” Sullivan says. “Blending that flavor with pistachios and herbs makes for a side dish that enhances any protein it’s paired with.”