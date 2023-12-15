Sweet potato ratatouille (recipe)

By The Health News Team | December 15, 2023
Sweet potato ratatouille

Roasted sweet potatoes make for a tasty side dish and are a good source of vitamins and fiber. They pair up perfectly with pork, chicken, eggs and grains, and are a popular staple for any holiday table.

This recipe is both tasty and beautiful, as the French presentation of layered slices mimics a classic ratatouille. James Sullivan, an outpatient pharmacist with the Sharp Resource Network, is a classically trained chef and professional food photographer, and loves how this recipe mixes unique flavors.

“Sweet potatoes have such a rich flavor to start with,” Sullivan says. “Blending that flavor with pistachios and herbs makes for a side dish that enhances any protein it’s paired with.”

Sweet Potato Ratatouille

Prep time:
20 minutes
Total time:
1 hour, 10 minutes
Servings:
6

Ingredients

  • 4 sweet potatoes, peeled and sliced in 1/2-inch rounds

  • 2 cups pistachios, shelled

  • 3 teaspoons harissa

  • 2 red bell peppers

  • 1 cup fresh cilantro, finely chopped

  • 1 cup fresh parsley, finely chopped

  • 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

  • 1 lemon

  • 4 teaspoons olive oil

  • 1 cup vegetable stock

  • 3 teaspoons brown sugar

  • Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

1

Prepare the Sweet Potatoes

In a large bowl, mix olive oil, 1 teaspoon harissa, salt and pepper. Place sliced sweet potatoes in the bowl and coat with oil mixture thoroughly.

2

Make the Gremolata

In a small bowl, mix the parsley, cilantro and garlic. Add the juice and zest from one lemon and combine.

3

Blend the Pepper Mixture

Heat the oven to 400° F. Char the peppers over the stove burner. Let cool and remove the char. Puree the peppers in a blender or with an immersion blender. Add the vegetable stock, 2 teaspoons harissa, brown sugar, salt and pepper, and continue blending until mixed completely.

4

Bake and Serve

Pour the pepper puree into a Dutch oven or cast-iron pan. Layer the potato slices vertically so that they are very compact. Bake for 35 minutes, or until the potatoes are caramelized on top. Remove from the oven and let cool for 15 minutes. Garnish with gremolata and pistachios, and serve.

