It’s known as the “silent killer.” Colorless, odorless, tasteless and nonirritating, this danger is responsible for the unintentional deaths of 400 Americans and more than 100,000 visits to the emergency room each year.

It’s carbon monoxide — and it can strike at home, work and even on the road.

Carbon monoxide (CO) is a poisonous gas that can cause sudden illness, even death, when inhaled. The most common symptoms of CO exposure are often described as flu-like. They include headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain and confusion.

CO is produced when materials burn incompletely due to insufficient oxygen or air. Common sources of CO include:

Motor vehicle exhaust, especially from attached garages

Fireplaces, gas and wood-burning

Gas stoves and ovens

Unvented kerosene and gas space heaters

Leaking or poorly maintained chimneys and furnaces

Back-drafting from furnaces, gas water heaters, wood stoves and fireplaces

Gasoline-powered equipment, such as grills, generators, power tools and lawn machinery

Incomplete combustion in gas ranges and unvented gas or kerosene heaters

Poorly adjusted or improperly maintained combustion appliances, such as boilers and furnaces

Maintain safety while traveling

Most people may not think of carbon monoxide poisoning while traveling. But as the summer travel season starts, it’s essential to be prepared — especially when visiting unfamiliar destinations.

“Carbon monoxide is a silent and odorless threat that can be present in poorly ventilated hotels, rental homes and vehicles,” says Dr. James Elia, the Sharp Grossmont Hospital Emergency Department medical director. “Exposure can lead to serious health risks or even be fatal.”

You may not always know the safety standards of your accommodation. So, consider carrying and setting up a compact CO detector in your hotel room or other lodging to ensure you’ll be alerted to any danger. The simple addition to your luggage can give you peace of mind while you’re exploring new places.

Each CO detector is different. Some have a numerical display, LED indicators or alarm sounds. Regardless, CO detectors will make four loud audible beeps if CO is present. Do not get this confused with the three loud audible beeps made by smoke alarms.

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, each level of a home needs a CO detector. If you have only one detector with you, place it near the sleeping areas to ensure the alarm is loud enough to wake you.

The requirements and laws for CO detectors differ from state to state. Popular vacation property rental companies, such as Airbnb and VRBO, will list if a property has CO detectors.

Although these companies encourage having a CO detector, it’s ultimately up to the hosts to ensure they meet safety standards. Even if your accommodation has a CO detector, carrying another one with you certainly doesn’t hurt.

Travelling by car

What’s more, be cautious when arriving at your destination in your car or a rental. A leak in the exhaust can cause a buildup of CO in the car’s interior. Driving a properly maintained vehicle with yearly exhaust inspections is highly recommended.

Additionally, when driving a vehicle with an open tailgate, it’s important to ventilate the interior. This promotes fresh airflow and prevents fumes from accumulating inside the cabin of the car.

If off-street parking is provided at your rental, never run or idle your car in an attached garage. Even with the garage door open, fumes can enter the house.

So, as you plan your next getaway, don’t just pack the essentials, such as clothes, toiletries and chargers. Save a little room for a portable carbon monoxide detector. It’s a small addition that can make a big difference.

