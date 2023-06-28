3 health benefits of massage therapy
A therapist from the Sewell Healthy Living Center shares how massage therapy can relieve stress, aid in physical and mental health, and help with healing.
Whippets, inhalant drugs also known as "laughing gas" or nitrous oxide, have become increasingly popular among teenagers. For those seeking a quick high, whippets are both affordable and easily accessible, especially since the gas is found in everyday items, such as cooking spray or whipped cream canisters.
However, inhaling whippets can pose significant health risks. Yet despite these dangers, some teenagers continue to use them without fully comprehending the serious implications.
Erynn Macciomei, a clinical psychologist from Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital, provides valuable insights on the effects of whippets on young people.
Helping your teen understand the dangers of inhalant use
It's essential to be aware of the risks associated with any drug use and educate teenagers about them. If someone is struggling with inhalant misuse, they should seek help immediately. When addressing adolescent substance misuse, Macciomei recommends parents, guardians and other trusted adults cultivate open and honest communication.
“By having compassionate conversations with teenagers and actively listening to their experiences and concerns, trust can be established, and healthier choices can be encouraged," she says.
Seeking therapeutic interventions, such as group, individual or family therapy, can help address underlying mental health issues and enable effective communication about substance use. Talk with your child’s doctor about concerns you may have about inhalant or other substance use. Together, you can determine the best course of action.
Learn more about adolescent mental health outpatient programs at Sharp Mesa Vista; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.
The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
Erynn Macciomei, PhD, is a clinical psychologist with Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital.
A therapist from the Sewell Healthy Living Center shares how massage therapy can relieve stress, aid in physical and mental health, and help with healing.
While “the talk” can be challenging, how you handle it is vital to your child’s well-being.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.