Getting your flu shot should be at the top of your to-do list. It should also be easy.

Sharp Coronado Hospital is making sure of that for several San Diegans during their free flu shot clinics in October. Participants from throughout the county are invited to drive, bike or walk up for their annual influenza vaccinations, which will be administered by Southwestern College nursing students.

“Getting your flu shot is one of the best ways to protect yourself and those around you this respiratory season," says Lindsay Schimpf, an infection specialist at Sharp Coronado. "We aim to make getting vaccinated as easy as possible. No insurance is required, and most people are done within five minutes.”

Lynette Leigh, RN, a clinical instructor with Southwestern and nurse in the Sharp Grossmont Hospital Emergency Department, says events like this are important for both the community and the students. She appreciates the opportunity to see the nursing students successfully working together, communicating and, most importantly, serving the community.

“These are the people the students will one day be taking care of,” Leigh says. “And they're just so thankful and happy to see us. And we're happy to be able to give them their shot.”

Why you should get your shot

While not all clinics will be as convenient — or fun — as an island-style drive-thru, getting a flu shot is vital. Here’s why:

The flu shot helps protect you from severe illness, hospitalization and death. The flu shot is 40% to 60% effective at preventing flu illness and reducing the severity of illness in those who are vaccinated but still get infected.



The annual flu shot is targeted at flu strains expected to be in circulation. Every year, the flu vaccine is reformulated and standardized by the U.S. Public Health Service to include influenza strains that are predicted to circulate through the community during the upcoming season.

Everyone ages 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine (with rare exceptions). This is especially true for people at high risk of serious complications from flu, such as adults 65 and over, those with chronic health conditions, very young children and pregnant women.

While data shows September and October are the “sweet spot” for getting vaccinated, it’s important to get the flu vaccine, even if it’s later in the season. Flu activity can continue through May, so vaccination after October is still beneficial.

Where to get a flu shot

Talk with your doctor or local pharmacist about getting your annual flu shot. Flu shots are also available at San Diego County’s public health centers and local community clinics.

Sharp Coronado Hospital will hold their island-style, drive-through free flu clinics:

Monday, Oct. 13, 8 am to 4 pm

Tuesday, Oct. 14, 8 am to 4 pm

Tuesday, Oct. 28, 8 am to 4 pm

The standard-dose vaccine will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis (while supplies last) at 255 Soledad Place, in front of the grassy lawn on the north-west side of the hospital in Coronado. Flublok, a CDC-recommended flu vaccine for those 65 and older, will be available in limited quantities. Participants are welcome to drive, bike or walk up to receive a shot administered by Southwestern College nursing students.

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