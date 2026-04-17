Pharmacists are essential players on clinical care teams — the groups of health care professionals who provide coordinated care specific to each patient’s needs and circumstances.

While many patients expect to see nurses, doctors, X-ray technicians and physical therapists during a hospital stay, some may be surprised to learn the many ways that pharmacists are involved in their care.

Decades ago, the job of a pharmacist centered on dispensing and compounding medications. Over the years, their role has expanded to include much more direct contact with patients and other health care providers. Some pharmacists may also monitor and educate patients and collaborate with other providers to optimize patients’ care and plan for their discharge.

Caring for patients in the hospital

Pharmacists play an important role in caring for patients throughout their hospital stay. When patients are admitted, pharmacists gather detailed information about their medical conditions and current medications to share with the rest of the care team. The information is then used to develop individualized treatment plans.

“Some patients, such as those with chronic conditions, may already be taking several medications before they arrive to the hospital,” says Felicia Villaroman, pharmacy manager at Sharp Coronado Community Pharmacy. “Often, new drugs are added as part of their care plan.”

Along with advising doctors, nurses and other providers on the best use of medication therapies, pharmacists actively monitor patients’ health and progress during their stay. They also educate patients and prepare them for transitioning from the hospital to home or another care facility.

Helping patients manage medications at home

Adhering to a complicated regimen, especially for those taking several prescribed drugs, can be difficult. If patients don’t continue their medications once they leave the hospital, they have a higher chance of being readmitted.

Pharmacists educate patients and their caregivers on the proper use of medication and the importance of taking medications as prescribed. Pharmacists also work with other providers to minimize barriers that make it difficult for patients to adhere to their regimens once they leave the hospital.

“Understanding the different social and personal factors in a patient’s life, pharmacists provide education, support services and resources designed to enhance their ability to adhere to their medication regimen,” says Felicia.

Prior to discharge, pharmacists help patients understand the difference between normal and abnormal side effects and what to do if they forget a dose. They also help determine the best way to help each patient remember to take their prescriptions, as well as how a care partner can provide support.

“As pharmacists, one of your goals is to help optimize care for every patient,” says Felicia. “We collaborate with other clinical care team members to create the best possible outcomes for our patients.”

Get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.