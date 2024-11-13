We’d all like to believe the best about our teens. We hope they don’t drink alcohol, use illegal substances, drive recklessly or make other dangerous choices. But when it comes to smoking, the truth is that every day, about 2,000 kids in the U.S. under age 18 try their first cigarette.

Additionally, the 2024 Annual National Youth Tobacco Survey performed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), found that over 5% or middle school and 10% of high school students reported they currently use tobacco products.

“Despite decades of educating children and adults about the perils of smoking, we continue to encounter instances where our warnings are disregarded,” emphasizes Dr. Ahmad Bailony, the department chief of Pediatrics at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center. “Persistent tobacco product use poses a grave threat to millions of young individuals under the age of 18, potentially leading to premature deaths from smoking-related diseases in their later years.”

Here, Dr. Bailony answers parents’ top 3 questions about their kids and smoking:

What tobacco products are kids most likely to use — and are they dangerous?

The most commonly used tobacco products by teens are e-cigarettes — also known as vapes — nicotine pouches — small rectangle pouches filled with nicotine that are tucked under the lip — and cigarettes. While many kids believe vaping and pouches are safer than smoking cigarettes, the truth is that no tobacco products are safe.

Tobacco products contain nicotine, a highly addictive substance that can negatively affect a teen’s brain development. Health risks related to teen nicotine use include learning, memory, attention and behavior issues, as well as nicotine addiction. What’s more, tobacco use is linked to 30% of all cancer deaths, chronic disease, hearing and vision loss, breathing difficulties, fertility problems, and infections.

How can I tell if my child is using tobacco products?

There are physical, behavioral and other signs of tobacco use. These include:

Bad breath

Smoke or other scents on clothing and in rooms and vehicles (many tobacco products are mint- or fruit-scented)

Oral health problems, including yellowing teeth, oral lesions and irritated gums

Shortness of breath

Increased stress, anxiety and irritability

Trouble concentrating

Chronic cough and raspy-sounding voice

Discarded tobacco products and packages in rooms, vehicles and personal items, like backpacks

Disappearing for short breaks or being evasive about activities

If you think your child is using tobacco products, talk with them honestly and directly about your concerns. Set clear rules around the use of tobacco products inside and outside your home. Ask your child if they need help quitting tobacco use. If so, show understanding and compassion and provide access to treatment and support.

If you smoke, immediately work to quit and never use tobacco products around your children. Research has shown that parents who smoke are more likely to have kids who smoke.

How can I help my child quit?

If you’re concerned about your child’s health in any way, including their use of tobacco, talk with their pediatrician. Along with referring you to counseling locally, their doctor may recommend the American Lung Association’s program to educate young people about the dangers of tobacco use and help them quit.

Not On Tobacco (NOT) is a program for teens ages 13 to 19. Participants work to identify why they smoke and healthy alternatives to smoking. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also offers access to many free resources to help youth quit or reject tobacco use, from web-based and text-based programs to personal coaching.

“Parents should start talking about smoking and the use of other tobacco products early, and the conversations should never stop,” Dr. Bailony says. “Prepare them for peer pressure surrounding tobacco — and other substance — use, and educate them about the related dangers and what tobacco companies are doing to manipulate them into using their products. Preventing tobacco use starts at home, and your pediatrician can help.”

