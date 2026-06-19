‘Super flu’ surge: How to keep your kids healthy
Flu, RSV and the common cold are making their rounds, leaving many parents wondering how to keep their families safe and when to seek medical care.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
655 Euclid Ave
Suite 205
National City, CA 91950
Get directions
619-470-1945
Fax: 619-475-5048
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
I try to treat every patient with the same care I would treat my own child. I chose to become a pediatrician because I like kids - they are full of energy and innocence. To me, being a doctor is a blessing and I never want to forget that. In my spare time, I enjoy playing guitar, listening to music and going to the beach.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1790914422
Ahmad L. Bailony, MD, accepts 20 health insurance plans.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ahmad L. Bailony, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ahmad L. Bailony, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Ahmad L. Bailony, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
Flu, RSV and the common cold are making their rounds, leaving many parents wondering how to keep their families safe and when to seek medical care.
High in calories and low in nutritional value, examples of ultra-processed foods include chips and other packaged snack foods, sugar cereals and packaged soups.
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