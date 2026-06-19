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Ahmad L. Bailony, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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655 Euclid Ave

619-470-1945
Fax: 619-475-5048

655 Euclid Ave
Suite 205
National City, CA 91950

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Location and phone

  1. 655 Euclid Ave
    Suite 205
    National City, CA 91950
    Get directions

    619-470-1945
    Fax: 619-475-5048

Care schedule

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About Ahmad L. Bailony, MD

I try to treat every patient with the same care I would treat my own child. I chose to become a pediatrician because I like kids - they are full of energy and innocence. To me, being a doctor is a blessing and I never want to forget that. In my spare time, I enjoy playing guitar, listening to music and going to the beach.

Age: 45
In practice since: 2010
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: Bay-loney

Education

University of Toledo: Medical School
University of California, Irvine: Residency
University of California, Irvine: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1790914422

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Ahmad L. Bailony, MD, accepts 20 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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