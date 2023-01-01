About Ahmad Bailony, MD

I try to treat every patient with the same care I would treat my own child. I chose to become a pediatrician because I like kids - they are full of energy and innocence. To me, being a doctor is a blessing and I never want to forget that. In my spare time, I enjoy playing guitar, listening to music and going to the beach.

Age: 42

In practice since: 2010

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Bay-loney

Languages: Arabic , English , Spanish

Education University of Toledo : Medical School

University of California, Irvine : Residency

University of California, Irvine : Internship



Areas of focus ADHD (pediatrics)

Allergy treatment

Asthma

Autism

Circumcision - pediatrics

Colic

Down syndrome

Eczema

Enuresis (bed wetting)

Esophageal reflux

Growth problems

Hay fever

Headache

Heartburn

Learning disabilities/dyslexia

Parenting guidance

Recurrent infections

Scoliosis

Sexually transmitted diseases

Wart treatment

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.