Ahmad Bailony, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Location and phone
- 655 Euclid Ave
Suite 205
National City, CA 91950
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
-
Saturday
-
Sunday
About Ahmad Bailony, MD
I try to treat every patient with the same care I would treat my own child. I chose to become a pediatrician because I like kids - they are full of energy and innocence. To me, being a doctor is a blessing and I never want to forget that. In my spare time, I enjoy playing guitar, listening to music and going to the beach.
Age:42
In practice since:2010
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Bay-loney
Languages:Arabic, English, Spanish
Education
University of Toledo:Medical School
University of California, Irvine:Residency
University of California, Irvine:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Allergy treatment
- Asthma
- Autism
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- Colic
- Down syndrome
- Eczema
- Enuresis (bed wetting)
- Esophageal reflux
- Growth problems
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Learning disabilities/dyslexia
- Parenting guidance
- Recurrent infections
- Scoliosis
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Wart treatment
NPI
1790914422
Insurance plans accepted
Ahmad Bailony, MD, accepts 21 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Ahmad Bailony, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families.
