After years of trying different treatments for advanced prostate cancer, Michael Tortosa, 73, was introduced to Pluvicto, a cutting-edge molecular therapy that targets cancer cells with remarkable precision while minimizing the adverse side-effects usually associated with other cancer treatments, such as chemotherapy.

After just two rounds of Pluvicto at Sharp Memorial Hospital, Michael’s prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels dropped dramatically, and so did his fears. Additionally, the treatment has been surprisingly gentle — “really nothing,” he says — giving him the strength to keep showing up for life while receiving care from professionals with his best interest at heart.

His is a story about second chances and the science that makes them possible, the people who help deliver them, and one man’s hope for, in his words, “another 20 years out of this body.”

Watch the video above to learn more about Pluvicto and Michael’s journey to health.

