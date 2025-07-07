The Memory Bear Program at Sharp HospiceCare has had a profound impact on families far and wide. The program, which began in 2001 with a local quilter, was later brought to Sharp HospiceCare. Denise Kelly, program coordinator for Sharp HospiceCare Volunteer Services, says the program’s mission is to give families a special keepsake to remember their loved ones who have passed away.

Each bear is lovingly handcrafted by dedicated volunteers who pour their time, passion and care into every stitch. With fabrics ranging in print, texture and style, no two bears are alike. Once the fabric pieces are prepared, they’re sent to the sewers’ homes, where these talented crafters work their magic.

Heidi Rogers, one of the volunteers, was drawn to the Memory Bears Program due to her love of sewing. “Each bear that I make is unique,” she says. “When I start working on one, I ask myself, ‘How can I step it up? How can I make it special?’”

Individually crafted for special individuals

Heidi uses a technique called fussy cutting to highlight the most meaningful parts of the fabric, ensuring the garment stands out. She especially enjoys the challenge of complex bears, finding it deeply heartwarming to know that her work will bring comfort to a grieving family.

“No matter what the garment is, it’s that memory behind it that matters to the family,” she explains.

Heidi recently had the opportunity to personally give a bear she made to Kendra Jobes, whose father was in hospice care. The rush of memories and emotions these bears bring to families is something that the volunteers who sew the bears don’t always get to see. Instead, Denise, the program’s coordinator, usually shares their messages and thank you cards with the volunteers.

Kendra, the youngest of three siblings, learned about the Memory Bear Program through a friend after her father entered Sharp HospiceCare. Knowing hospice offered many great resources, she was drawn to the idea of creating a lasting tribute for her family.

“It sounded like a great opportunity to have a memory of my dad for everyone in my family,” Kendra says. “It was a way we could have a piece of him with us forever.”

Her father, originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, was a devoted car enthusiast. To honor his memory, Kendra chose one of his most worn shirts — a button-down Hawaiian print featuring classic cars. The shirt perfectly captured his vibrant personality as a genuine, caring and loving man who always put others first.

When Heidi handed the finished bear to Kendra, Kendra was overwhelmed with emotion. Seeing his beloved shirt lovingly crafted into a cherished keepsake brought tears to her eyes. It was a tangible reminder of the father she and her family held dear.

Learn more about the Memory Bear Program at Sharp; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News