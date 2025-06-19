Sharp employee brings cheer through holiday trees
Sharp HospiceCare employee Denise Kelly’s family business is a holiday tradition.
Denise Kelly is a Sharp HospiceCare program coordinator. She was inspired to work in hospice upon her father's passing in 2001.
“We were all so impressed and grateful for the care and support services we received that after my grieving period, I knew I wanted to give back,” Kelly says.
A friend suggested she volunteer at Sharp, and she ended up falling in love with the work and taking on a full-time position.
“I am honored to be in an environment filled with so much love and compassion,” Kelly says. “As hospice employees, we walk beside our families and serve as companions in hard times.”
