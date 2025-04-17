When Dana Bottoms experienced kidney failure, she started the difficult process of dialysis, which takes around four hours a day, three days a week. As her kidney function continued to decline, Dana’s nephrologist suggested that a kidney transplant would be the best way to return to her normal life. However, because it can take 8 to 10 years to receive an organ from the transplant waiting list, Dana was encouraged to try to find a willing donor.

A perfect match came from an unlikely source — Dana’s ex-husband, Damon. Though they had been divorced for more than a decade, Dana and Damon remained close as they raised their children and, eventually, enjoyed grandchildren.

The surgery was scheduled and Dana met with Dr. Marquis Hart, a board-certified transplant surgeon with Sharp Community Medical Group who is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital and has been a leader in the use of robotic technology. Dr. Hart suggested that Dana become the first patient in California to receive a kidney transplant with the assistance of the da Vinci 5 robotic system, which would turn the procedure into a minimally invasive one that would reduce pain and recovery time.

“When Dr. Hart said I’d be the first, I was initially hesitant, but he took the time to explain everything clearly and answer my questions. He made me feel comfortable that this was the best option,” Dana says.

The groundbreaking procedure was successful, and it made national news for what it will mean for the future of kidney transplants.

Watch the video above to learn more about Dana and her transplant surgery at Sharp Memorial Hospital.

