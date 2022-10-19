Vegan cashew alfredo sauce (recipe)

Traditional alfredo sauce calls for heavier ingredients, such as oil, butter, cream and cheese. But what if you could create this rich and luscious sauce using dairy-free and vegan ingredients?

For those trying to cut down on dairy – or follow a vegan diet – this alfredo alternative is just as delicious as the original, and pairs perfectly with pasta or veggies. How’s that for comfort food?

Vegan Cashew Alfredo Sauce

For those with nut allergies, sunflower seeds can be used as a substitute for cashews.