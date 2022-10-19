Vegan cashew alfredo sauce (recipe)

By The Health News Team | October 19, 2022
Fettuccine Alfredo with grilled chicken

Traditional alfredo sauce calls for heavier ingredients, such as oil, butter, cream and cheese. But what if you could create this rich and luscious sauce using dairy-free and vegan ingredients?

For those trying to cut down on dairy – or follow a vegan diet – this alfredo alternative is just as delicious as the original, and pairs perfectly with pasta or veggies. How’s that for comfort food?

Vegan Cashew Alfredo Sauce

For those with nut allergies, sunflower seeds can be used as a substitute for cashews.

Vegan cashew alfredo sauce (recipe)

Prep time:
40 minutes
Total time:
40 minutes
Servings:
6 Servings

Ingredients

  • 1 cup of raw cashews

  • Juice from ½ of 1 large lemon

  • 3/4 cup hot water

  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

  • 1/4 teaspoon onion powder

  • 1/8 teaspoon dried thyme

  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt

  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper (black or chili flakes)

Directions

1

Step 1: Prepare the Cashews

Soak your cashews in water for at least 30 minutes to soften. While waiting, prepare remaining ingredients.

2

Step 2: Blend the Ingredients

Add cashews, water, lemon juice and seasoning to a high-power blender. Process until there aren’t any cashew bits left, leaving you with a smooth and creamy sauce.

3

Step 3: Serve and Enjoy

Serve over pasta, vegetables or your choice of protein. Store leftovers in the refrigerator for 3 to 5 days.
undefined

Nutrition facts per serving: Carbohydrates = 8 grams; Fat = 9 grams; Protein = 4 grams

Recipe courtesy of This Healthy Kitchen.

The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Related topics

You might also like:

Woman washing vegetables, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms
Top 10 tips for health and wellness

These wellness tips can help boost your immunity and your mood.

Woman eating avocado toast
6 healthy lifestyle changes for long-term results

To reach your health goals and get long-term results, make these 6 realistic lifestyle changes.

Whole-wheat sufganiyot
Whole-wheat sufganiyot (recipe)

Kick off your Hanukkah celebration with a lightened-up version of the holiday’s sweetest treat.

Get the best of Sharp Health News in your inbox

Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.

Sign up