Vegan cashew alfredo sauce (recipe)

Traditional alfredo sauce calls for heavier ingredients, such as oil, butter, cream and cheese. But what if you could create this rich and luscious sauce using dairy-free and vegan ingredients?
For those trying to cut down on dairy – or follow a vegan diet – this alfredo alternative is just as delicious as the original, and pairs perfectly with pasta or veggies. How’s that for comfort food?
For those with nut allergies, sunflower seeds can be used as a substitute for cashews.
1 cup of raw cashews
Juice from ½ of 1 large lemon
3/4 cup hot water
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon onion powder
1/8 teaspoon dried thyme
1/2 teaspoon sea salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper (black or chili flakes)
Soak your cashews in water for at least 30 minutes to soften. While waiting, prepare remaining ingredients.
Add cashews, water, lemon juice and seasoning to a high-power blender. Process until there aren’t any cashew bits left, leaving you with a smooth and creamy sauce.
Serve over pasta, vegetables or your choice of protein. Store leftovers in the refrigerator for 3 to 5 days.
Recipe courtesy of This Healthy Kitchen.
