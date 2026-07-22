Roasted root vegetables (recipe)

Whatever the weather, roasted root veggies are a nutrient-dense delicacy that can be enjoyed year-round, providing a departure from seasonal side salads.

“I love preparing this in advance, then adding it to my lunches to boost my daily veggie intake,” says Ursula Ridens, registered dietitian nutritionist and a member of Sharp’s Nutrition Education and Counseling Program team. “The apple cider vinegar adds zest and enhances the flavors of the veggies. And studies suggest that it may be beneficial for blood sugar regulation, too.”