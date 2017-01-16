Roasted root vegetables (recipe)

The holidays may be over, but don’t forget about some of your favorite winter veggies just yet. This yummy medley of seasonal root vegetables provides a departure from year-round green vegetable options.

“I love preparing this in advance, then adding to my lunches to boost my daily veggie intake,” says Ursula Ridens, registered dietitian nutritionist and a member of Sharp’s Nutrition Education and Counseling Program team. “The apple cider vinegar adds zest, enhances the flavors of the veggies and studies suggest that it’s beneficial for blood sugar regulation, too.”

Roasted Root Vegetables with Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Be sure to clean carrots and parsnips well if using them unpeeled.