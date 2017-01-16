Roasted root vegetables (recipe)

Pregnancy: The ultimate stress test for the heart
Even healthy people can have complications during pregnancy, and the causes aren’t always clear. Learn how pregnancy can affect the heart.
The holidays may be over, but don’t forget about some of your favorite winter veggies just yet. This yummy medley of seasonal root vegetables provides a departure from year-round green vegetable options.
“I love preparing this in advance, then adding to my lunches to boost my daily veggie intake,” says Ursula Ridens, registered dietitian nutritionist and a member of Sharp’s Nutrition Education and Counseling Program team. “The apple cider vinegar adds zest, enhances the flavors of the veggies and studies suggest that it’s beneficial for blood sugar regulation, too.”
Roasted Root Vegetables with Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Be sure to clean carrots and parsnips well if using them unpeeled.
4 medium golden beets, peeled and thickly sliced
4 medium carrots (peeled or unpeeled), sliced lengthwise into 1- to 2-inch-long pieces
3 medium garnet yams, sliced lengthwise into 1 to 2-inch-long pieces
4 medium parsnips (peeled or unpeeled), sliced lengthwise into 1- to 2-inch-long pieces, removing any tough core
1 large red onion, thickly sliced
1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
1/4 cup olive oil
1 tablespoon dark brown sugar
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper to taste
3/4 teaspoon thyme, dried or fresh
Heat oven to 450° F. In a large bowl, mix together the apple cider vinegar, olive oil, brown sugar, salt and pepper. Add the vegetables and toss to combine.
Line two large roasting pans or sturdy rimmed baking sheets with aluminum foil. Spread vegetables over the pans in a single layer, with some space in between to allow heat to circulate. Pour any remaining vinaigrette over vegetables.
Roast vegetables for 35 to 40 minutes, turning pans and swapping top and bottom pans half-way through cooking. Cook until vegetables are well-browned and caramelized around the edges.
Remove from oven and gently loosen vegetables from foil with a spatula. Sprinkle with thyme; add salt and pepper to taste (optional) and serve.
