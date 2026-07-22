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Roasted root vegetables (recipe)

By The Health News Team | July 22, 2026

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Whatever the weather, roasted root veggies are a nutrient-dense delicacy that can be enjoyed year-round, providing a departure from seasonal side salads.

“I love preparing this in advance, then adding it to my lunches to boost my daily veggie intake,” says Ursula Ridens, registered dietitian nutritionist and a member of Sharp’s Nutrition Education and Counseling Program team. “The apple cider vinegar adds zest and enhances the flavors of the veggies. And studies suggest that it may be beneficial for blood sugar regulation, too.”

Roasted root vegetables (recipe)

Ingredients

  • 4 medium golden beets, peeled and thickly sliced

  • 4 medium carrots (peeled or unpeeled), sliced lengthwise into 1- to 2-inch-long pieces

  • 3 medium garnet yams, sliced lengthwise into 1 to 2-inch-long pieces

  • 4 medium parsnips (peeled or unpeeled), sliced lengthwise into 1- to 2-inch-long pieces, removing any tough core

  • 1 large red onion, thickly sliced

  • 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

  • 1/4 cup olive oil

  • 1 tablespoon dark brown sugar

  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

  • Freshly ground black pepper to taste

  • 3/4 teaspoon thyme, dried or fresh

Directions

1

Step 1

Heat oven to 450° F. In a large bowl, mix together the apple cider vinegar, olive oil, brown sugar, salt and pepper. Add the vegetables and toss to combine.

2

Step 2

Line two large roasting pans or sturdy rimmed baking sheets with aluminum foil. Spread vegetables over the pans in a single layer, with some space in between to allow heat to circulate. Pour any remaining vinaigrette over vegetables.

3

Step 3

Roast vegetables for 35 to 40 minutes, turning pans and swapping top and bottom pans midway through cooking. Cook until vegetables are well-browned and caramelized around the edges.

4

Step 4

Remove from oven and gently loosen vegetables from foil with a spatula. Sprinkle with thyme, add salt and pepper to taste (optional) and serve.

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The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

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Ursula Ridens

Contributor

Ursula Ridens is a registered dietitian nutritionist with Sharp HealthCare.

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