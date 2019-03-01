Vegetarian red beans and rice (recipe)

When you think of Cajun cuisine, you probably think of rich, flavorful comfort food. Whether you’re conjuring ideas of seafood swimming in a delicious roux or a spicy bowl of chili with cornbread, these dishes are known for not skimping on the heat — or calories.

Chef Rick Trevino from Sharp Grossmont Hospital offers a healthier spin on Louisiana fare with this recipe fit for any Mardi Gras gathering. Let the good times roll with this guilt-free dish that’s packed with spices, fiber and protein.