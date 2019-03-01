Vegetarian red beans and rice (recipe)

Pregnancy: The ultimate stress test for the heart
Even healthy people can have complications during pregnancy, and the causes aren’t always clear. Learn how pregnancy can affect the heart.
When you think of Cajun cuisine, you probably think of rich, flavorful comfort food. Whether you’re conjuring ideas of seafood swimming in a delicious roux or a spicy bowl of chili with cornbread, these dishes are known for not skimping on the heat — or calories.
Chef Rick Trevino from Sharp Grossmont Hospital offers a healthier spin on Louisiana fare with this recipe fit for any Mardi Gras gathering. Let the good times roll with this guilt-free dish that’s packed with spices, fiber and protein.
1 1/2 cups dry red beans
7 cups water, divided
1 cup brown rice
2 teaspoons olive oil
1/2 cup red onion, diced
1/2 cup celery, diced
1 teaspoon garlic, minced
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 1/2 teaspoons paprika
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning
1 bay leaf
2 cups low-sodium vegetable stock or broth
2 green onions, sliced on the bias
Soak beans overnight and discard soaking water before cooking.
In a large stockpot, combine beans and 5 cups water. Bring to a boil. After 10 minutes, reduce heat to simmer and cook until beans are tender, about 30 to 60 minutes.
In a separate pot, combine brown rice and 2 cups water. Cook until tender, about 20 to 25 minutes.
Once beans and rice are done, in a large deep skillet over medium, heat oil and sauté onion and celery for 5 minutes. Add garlic and sauté for 1 minute. Then add all remaining spices and sauté for 1 minute. Add cooked beans and stock to the skillet and bring to a boil, then let simmer for 10 minutes.
Combine bean mixture with rice and serve. Garnish with green onions.
The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
