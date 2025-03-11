As more people have shifted to remote work, doctors have noticed a rise in carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS) — a painful condition that affects the hands and wrists. A recent study analyzing workplace injuries in Connecticut found that CTS cases have increased by 21% since the pandemic.

The cause? Many home offices aren’t set up correctly. Experts say working on a laptop at the kitchen table, using a couch as a desk, or sitting in the wrong position for hours can put excessive pressure on the nerves in the wrists and hands.

“We’re seeing more patients with numbness and tingling in their hands,” says Dr. Mark Jacobson, an orthopedic surgeon with Sharp Community Medical Group and affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital. “Many of these cases come from working in a non-ergonomic setup at home.”

What is carpal tunnel syndrome?

Carpal tunnel syndrome occurs when the median nerve, which runs through a tunnel in the wrist, becomes compressed. This compression reduces blood flow and oxygen to the nerve, leading to damage over time, explains Dr. Jacobson.

Symptoms typically start with pain, followed by numbness and tingling. If left untreated, CTS can cause muscle weakness in the hand, particularly in the thumb, index and middle fingers.

Several factors can increase the risk of developing CTS, including:

Poor wrist positioning – Holding the wrist in a flexed posture, especially when working on a laptop or using a desk that is too high

Lack of breaks – Prolonged strain on the nerve without rest

Age – Tissues become less elastic, and circulation may be impaired

Underlying health conditions – Diabetes and other neuropathies (nerve diseases) can increase the risk

“Remote workers are often at higher risk because they tend to work in makeshift spaces — dining tables, couches or even beds — without considering proper wrist positioning,” Dr. Jacobson says. “Over time, that pressure can lead to irritation and inflammation of the nerve.”

Protect your hands while working

The good news is that simple ergonomic adjustments and preventative measures can significantly lower the risk of developing CTS. Dr. Jacobson recommends the following strategies for protecting your hands and wrists:

Set up an ergonomic workspace: Position your keyboard at or below elbow height, keep wrists slightly extended (tilted upward) and use a forearm rest if needed. If working on a laptop, consider using an external keyboard to maintain proper wrist alignment.

Take breaks and stretch: Every 30 minutes, take a break to stretch your hands and wrists. Try simple exercises like wrist rotations and finger stretches to relieve tension.

Use proper hand support: If you experience discomfort, consider wearing a wrist brace during work or at night to keep the wrist slightly extended.

Avoid prolonged grasping: Switch hands periodically and relax your grip when using a mouse, driving, drying your hair, cycling or cooking. Use a foam pen holder to avoid excessive pressure when writing.

Maintain good posture: Keep your shoulders relaxed, support your lower back and forearms, and ensure your hips and knees are at a 90-degree angle.

When to see a doctor

If symptoms like waking up at night with pain, numbness while grasping, weakness or trouble gripping objects don’t go away — or get worse — it’s time to see a doctor.

“We can determine whether ergonomic adjustments, physical therapy or even minor surgery are needed,” says Dr. Jacobson.

For those requiring surgery, a minimally invasive carpal tunnel release procedure can relieve pressure on the nerve and restore normal hand function. “Most patients recover quickly and return to normal activities within two to six weeks,” Dr. Jacobson adds.

Working comfortably at home

Both employees and employers can help prevent CTS by making sure workspaces are set up correctly.

“Investing in a good chair, desk and keyboard isn’t just about comfort — it can prevent long-term hand and wrist problems,” says Dr. Jacobson. “If you’re experiencing hand pain or numbness, don’t ignore it. Small changes can prevent big problems.”

