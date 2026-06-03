Dr Jacobson was thorough, knew my history, double checked X-rays, and gave me an injection. I feel very fortunate to have him as my physician. I think he is very good at what he does. I have experienced pain relief each and every item.

I always get to meet with Dr. Jacobson directly because he doesn't have a PA. His medical assistant comes in first and does preliminary checks (BP, Temp, Weight). She Is very friendly and efficient. I have seen Dr. Jacobson several times regarding Carpel Tunnel Release surgery he performed in December. He is always extremely knowledgeable, helpful, and kind.

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