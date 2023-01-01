About Mark Jacobson, MD

I strive to treat all patients as I would treat my family.

Age: 60

In practice since: 1997

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Montefiore Hospital : Residency

University of Southern California : Medical School

Loma Linda University : Fellowship

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Grossmont Hospital



