Mark Jacobson, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Upper extremity
Insurance
Location and phone
- 8860 Center Dr
Suite 350
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
Orthopedic Specialists of San Diego5555 Reservoir Dr
Suite 104
San Diego, CA 92120
Get directions
Care schedule
Orthopedic Specialists of San Diego5555 Reservoir Dr
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Mark Jacobson, MD
I strive to treat all patients as I would treat my family.
Age:60
In practice since:1997
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Montefiore Hospital:Residency
University of Southern California:Medical School
Loma Linda University:Fellowship
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adhesive capsulitis
- Biceps tendon rupture
- Biceps tenodesis
- Carpal tunnel
- Elbow arthroplasty
- Fracture management
- Hand surgery
- Hand therapy
- Nerve repair
- Separated shoulder
- Shoulder and clavical fracture
- Tendon repair
- Upper extremity joint replacement
- Upper extremity surgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1760551915
Insurance plans accepted
Mark Jacobson, MD, accepts 31 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Mark Jacobson, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mark Jacobson, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
