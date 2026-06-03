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Mark D. Jacobson, MD

4.9

59 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Orthopedic surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Alvarado Medical Group DBA Orthopedic Specialists of San Diego

619-286-9480

5555 Reservoir Drive
Suite 104
San Diego, CA 92120-5198

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Alvarado Medical Group DBA Orthopedic Specialists of San Diego

    5555 Reservoir Drive
    Suite 104
    San Diego, CA 92120-5198
    Get directions

    619-286-9480

Care schedule

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About Mark D. Jacobson, MD

I strive to treat all patients as I would treat my family.

Age: 63
In practice since: 1997
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

Montefiore Hospital: Residency
University of Southern California: Medical School
Loma Linda University: Fellowship
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1760551915

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Mark D. Jacobson, MD, accepts 28 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

59 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 4, 2026

5.0

Dr. Jacobson is awesome.

Verified Patient

May 18, 2026

5.0

Very satisfactory experience.

Verified Patient

April 9, 2026

5.0

I always get to meet with Dr. Jacobson directly because he doesn't have a PA. His medical assistant comes in first and does preliminary checks (BP, Temp, Weight). She Is very friendly and efficient. I have seen Dr. Jacobson several times regarding Carpel Tunnel Release surgery he performed in December. He is always extremely knowledgeable, helpful, and kind.

Verified Patient

February 28, 2026

5.0

Dr Jacobson was thorough, knew my history, double checked X-rays, and gave me an injection. I feel very fortunate to have him as my physician. I think he is very good at what he does. I have experienced pain relief each and every item.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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