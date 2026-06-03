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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Alvarado Medical Group DBA Orthopedic Specialists of San Diego
5555 Reservoir Drive
Suite 104
San Diego, CA 92120-5198
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I strive to treat all patients as I would treat my family.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1760551915
Mark D. Jacobson, MD, accepts 28 health insurance plans.
4.9
59 ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Verified Patient
June 4, 2026
5.0
Dr. Jacobson is awesome.
Verified Patient
May 18, 2026
5.0
Very satisfactory experience.
Verified Patient
April 9, 2026
5.0
I always get to meet with Dr. Jacobson directly because he doesn't have a PA. His medical assistant comes in first and does preliminary checks (BP, Temp, Weight). She Is very friendly and efficient. I have seen Dr. Jacobson several times regarding Carpel Tunnel Release surgery he performed in December. He is always extremely knowledgeable, helpful, and kind.
Verified Patient
February 28, 2026
5.0
Dr Jacobson was thorough, knew my history, double checked X-rays, and gave me an injection. I feel very fortunate to have him as my physician. I think he is very good at what he does. I have experienced pain relief each and every item.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mark D. Jacobson, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mark D. Jacobson, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Mark D. Jacobson, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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