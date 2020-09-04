10 ways to crush your fitness goals
Choosing a fitness plan doesn’t require fancy clothes or equipment, or even a gym membership.
Sweet and refreshing, watermelon is a quintessential summer treat. Alternate it with grapes and blueberries — or any of your favorite summer fruits — in this tasty kebab recipe, adapted from the "What's Cooking USDA Mixing Bowl" website.
1/2 small seedless watermelon, cut into chunks
3 cups large seedless green grapes, removed from stems
2 cups blueberries
1 lime
Prepare 16 wooden (6- to 8-inch) skewers on a rimmed baking sheet.
Cut watermelon in chunks. Alternating fruits, thread on skewers. Arrange skewers on baking sheet, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until serving.
Squeeze juice from lime in a small bowl. Just before serving, drizzle or brush kebabs with fresh lime juice. Transfer to serving platter.
Choosing a fitness plan doesn’t require fancy clothes or equipment, or even a gym membership.
Our weekly email brings you the latest health tips, recipes and stories.