Back pain is one of the most common concerns patients bring to their doctor. According to the Georgetown University Health Policy Institute, nearly 65 million Americans report a recent episode of back pain. And some 16 million adults experience persistent or chronic back pain that limits them in certain everyday activities.
Strengthening the muscles that support the spine can help reduce back pain, and yoga is a great way to focus on abdominal and lower back muscles. Adopting a daily routine of some basic yoga poses can help take care of sore backs.
Theresa Pulickal, PT, DPT, RYT, a physical therapist with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers and registered yoga teacher, demonstrates how in this video.
The Sharp Health News Team includes communications experts from throughout Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
Theresa Pulickal, PT, DPT, RYT, is a physical therapist with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers and registered yoga teacher.
